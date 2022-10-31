Isosceles Pharmaceuticals Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent With a Strategic Partner for Phase 1 Development of Its Proprietary Synthetic Cannabidiol Intravenous Product

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isosceles Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company ("Isosceles", or the "Company") engaged in the development of synthetic cannabidiol for the treatment of pain has announced the execution of a non-binding letter of intent with a strategic partner for the phase 1 development of the Company's intravenous product, IPI 201. The non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") provides Isosceles with a strategic partner that will accelerate the use of the Company's cannabidiol intravenous product, IPI 201, in humans. This proposed partnership will provide Isosceles with a proven CRO partner for IPI 201 and the opportunity to dose humans in 2023. "This agreement is another step forward for Isosceles as we pursue novel and non-opioid options for the treatment of pain," said Brett Lanier, President of Isosceles. "Further, the opportunity to partner with an established Contract Research Organization as part of our Phase 1 trials is a significant milestone for IPI 201 and will help us validate our proprietary non-opioid offering for the treatment of pain."

About Isosceles Pharmaceuticals

Using novel parenteral delivery systems, Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is developing a platform of proprietary options to treat acute pain. Parenteral delivery reduces hepatic exposure by avoiding first-pass metabolism and maximizes bioavailability by direct systemic delivery. With nearly 80 million inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures performed in the U.S. annually, the treatment of acute postoperative pain remains an unmet need particularly with the current opioid crisis. Effective treatment of postoperative pain is important to hospitals, doctors, and their patients. Unrelieved pain can produce adverse effects on the cardiovascular system, pulmonary function, sleep, mood stability, normal physical function, and the potential for deleterious effects on the immune system, which can transition to chronic pain.

