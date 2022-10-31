Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen Storage, Li-Ion Batteries, Thermal Energy Storage, and Battery Management Systems: Safe, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient Hydrogen Storage Technology Gains Traction

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Hydrogen Storage, Li-Ion Batteries, Thermal Energy Storage, and Cloud Based Platforms for Battery Management Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Energy & Power Systems (EPS) TOE features information on the development of scalable and cost-efficient hydrogen storage technologies based on metal hydrides to accelerate the establishment of a hydrogen economy. The TOE covers innovations based on the design, fabrication and development of high energy density based lithium-ion batteries which find extensive use in consumer electronics, mobility and wearable sector.

The TOE additionally provides insights on the novel developments within electro-catalysts and the use of hybrid electrolyzers to accelerate the cost effective production of green hydrogen. The TOE provides latest innovations in the use of robust solar roofing systems with very high power conversion efficiency. The TOE also provides the latest insights on the use of geological thermal energy storage, modular nuclear fusion reactors and cloud based platforms to improve the performance efficiency of stationary and mobile battery storage systems.

The Energy and Power Systems TOE provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry. The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (solid-state batteries, solar chemical storage and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels. The EPS TOE keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centers, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

The Energy and Environment cluster provides global insights and intelligence on a wide variety of disruptive emerging technologies and platforms ranging from energy storage, advanced batteries, solar and wind energy, to unconventional oil, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and energy transmission.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Hydrogen Storage, and Cloud Based Platforms for Battery Management Systems

Safe, Scalable, and Cost-Efficient Hydrogen Storage Technology

Value Proposition of Hydrogen Storage

Carbon280-Investor Dashboard

High Energy Density Lithium (Li)-Ion Battery Technology Finding Applications in Mobility and Wearable Sector

Value Proposition of High Energy Density Li-Ion Battery

Amprius-Investor Dashboard

Integration of Concentrated Solar Power Generation With Thermal Energy Storage in Geological Formations to Store Excess Energy

Value Proposition of Geotes

Hyperlight Energy-Investor Dashboard

Use of Electrocatalyst Discovery Process to Accelerate Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Production

Value Proposition of Pem Electrolyzers

H2U-Investor Dashboard

Robust Solar Roofing System With High-Power Conversion Efficiency Allowing Its Use in Building Integrated Photovoltaics

Value Proposition of Solar Roofing System

Gaf Energy-Investor Dashboard

Portable and Lightweight Hydrogen-Powered Generator for Indoor and Outdoor Applications

Value Proposition of the Hydrogen-Powered Generator

Scitem-Investor Dashboard

High-Performance Hybrid Lithium (Li)-Metal Battery for Applications in Consumer Electronics

Value Proposition of the Li-Metal Battery

Ses-Investor Dashboard

Cloud-Based Distributed Energy Resource (Der) Platform Accelerates the Adoption of Ders

Value Proposition of the Der Management System

Virtual Peaker-Investor Dashboard

Modular Natural Gas-To-Hydrogen Converter for Residential Use

Value Proposition of Natural Gas-To-Hydrogen Converter

Modern Electron-Investor Dashboard

Novel Hybrid Electrolyzer That Can Produce Green Hydrogen at Mass Scale

Value Proposition of Verdagy Water Electrolysis (Vwe)

Verdagy-Investor Dashboard

Low-Noise Renewable Energy Generators Offer a Greener Alternative to Conventional Diesel Generators

Value Proposition of Low-Noise Renewable Energy Generators

Siqens-Investor Dashboard

Cloud-Based Battery Management System (Bms) Enhances the Performance of Stationary and Mobile Battery Storage Systems

Value Proposition of Cloud-Based Bms

Ion Energy-Investor Dashboard

Fusion Reactor Providing Utility-Scale, Emission-Free Electricity

Value Proposition of Fusion Reactor Providing Utility-Scale, Carbon-Free Electricity

General Fusion Investor Dashboard

Small Nuclear Fusion Reactor Offering Clean and Limitless Energy

Value Proposition of Small Nuclear Fusion Reactor Offering Clean and Limitless Energy

Commonwealth Fusion Systems Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Amprius

Carbon280

Gaf Energy

H2U

Hyperlight Energy

Ion Energy

Modern Electron

Scitem

Ses

Siqens

Verdagy

Virtual Peaker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cxiu0

