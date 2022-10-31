PoliTemps Helps Employers and Job Seekers Prepare for a Shift in Nation's Capital

Expects 2022 Elections and Labor Shortage to Result in Changing Client Priorities and Talent Shift

Growing Roster of Washington Lobbyists, Non-Profits, Companies and Consultants Validates Staffing Agency's Track Record of Success

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "With an anticipated divided government, it will be new territory for job seekers and employers in Washington," says Chris Jones, President of PoliTemps, the nation's premier non-partisan political staffing agency.

Jones expects at least 5,000 campaign and Capitol Hill staffers to be out of work come November 3rd and many will make their way to and from Washington in search of new opportunities.

With the worst of the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, many in the social media, political and policy world are opting to work in a hybrid office setting. In Washington, DC, that might be less of an option as the business of politics, policy, and governing is often a close-contact sport.

Zoom calls and interviews, and socially distant coffees continue as well. The nature of hiring, vetting, and screening employees – and the workplace overall – has inevitably changed, some say for the better.

"Between Super PACs, and various congressional, gubernatorial, and senate campaigns, resumes will be flying fast toward DC," says Jones. "There will be opportunities here, in the private sector, in a Biden White House or a slightly altered Congress."

"When a new party takes control of legislative bodies, it usually affects our business — and for the better," Jones says. "For one, we get an influx of qualified, politically-savvy applicants from all around the country who see it as a chance to break into the big leagues in Washington. New players and leaders in Congress and the Executive Branch also force lobbyists and special interests to refocus priorities and strategies, which means more client activity. We're getting ready to make Washington, DC work again."

Jones is quick to note that out of setbacks come triumphs in life, and his business is proof of that. Years ago, Jones found himself on the losing end of a political battle and unemployed. He had been a campaign staffer for well-known Governor Ann Richards in Austin, Texas, who lost her re-election bid to none other than George W. Bush. But Jones wouldn't be defeated. He reflected on the experience, licked his wounds, came to Washington, and founded PoliTemps.

Now, PoliTemps is marking another election cycle, and Jones finds himself positioned to benefit from wins or losses on either side of the political aisle. Having weathered numerous campaign cycles, September 11th, the boom and bust of the dot.com era, a recession, a divided government, and a pandemic that is waning, Jones has built PoliTemps into a company focused on delivering value to clients and job candidates no matter which party is in control.

"What makes this exciting for me is helping people get jobs that meet a genuine need in the Washington economy, plain and simple," says Jones. "I've seen job seekers from both sides of the aisle come to us, sometimes after an election loss or a reorganization. I try to give everyone a new chance because I know that in politics — you need it."

PoliTemps provides organizations with top-quality, professional personnel who, in addition to possessing unsurpassed communications, administrative and computer skills, are also politically astute. As President & CEO, Jones oversees the overall business development, marketing and management activities of the Company. PoliTemps has placed associates with clients for over one million hours and over 2000 permanent placements.

The firm counts among its clients a premier roster of the top political consultants, corporations, PR firms, associations, and non-profits in the DC area. Chris Jones and PoliTemps has been featured in numerous newspapers, political resource guides and publications as a reliable source for news and information regarding politics, people, campaigns and jobs. Jones is also owner of CapitolWorks, an executive search firm for public affairs.

