Anne-Laure Bulin Recognized with Early Investigator Award by the International Photodynamic Association

NANCY, France, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Anne-Laure Bulin, National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) of France, is the recipient of the 2022 Early Investigator Award. The Early Investigator Award recognizes the young leaders who are successfully advancing PDT technology and clinical applications with early career contributions.



During Dr. Bulin's short career, she has received the L'Oréal-UNESCO foundation's "For Women in Science Award" and was awarded the prestigious Bullock-Wellman Postdoctoral Research Fellowship to investigate the use of nanoscintillators for X-ray activated PDT. Since her training in The Hasan Laboratory, at Harvard Wellman, Dr. Bulin has established a group within the Institute for Advanced Biosciences in Grenoble, France, where she currently leads a program on radiotherapeutic applications of nanoscintillators, including the activation of deep-tissue PDT. Dr. Bulin also does much for the PDT community as an elected IPA Board member since 2019 and by promoting PDT globally by serving as Chair of the Communication and Outreach Committee.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.

