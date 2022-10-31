Explore Michigan's Best Food City, Nov. 4-12

13th Annual Restaurant Week GR Serves Up 9 Day Culinary Celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Grand Rapids celebrates the 13th annual Restaurant Week GR , kicking off November 4 - 12. Back by popular demand, more than 40 participating restaurants are offering special Restaurant Week GR menus. This year, the event menus will feature at least 2 courses for $25 or less, or 2+ courses for $25 or more. Many restaurants will also offer additional dessert and drink pairings.

"Restaurant Week is a fun and exciting way to enjoy some of the best food Grand Rapids has to offer," says Kate Lieto, Associate VP of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. "The specialty menus are where local chefs really shine and showcase their culinary talents and creativity."

At each location, diners can check-in on the Restaurant Week GR digital pass to receive a coupon for a return visit. Three check-ins earn a foodie prize- the choice between a sustainable lunchbox or one admission to the Wine, Beer & Food Festival. The digital pass is available by signing up at RestauantWeekGR.com.

For every RWGR check-in through the digital pass, EXGR donates $1 to a scholarship fund through the Grand Rapids Community College's Secchia Institute for Culinary Education , up to $5,000. Since its inception, RWGR has donated more than $150,000 to further the education of local culinary students.

RWGR Digital Pass:

Download the Restaurant Week GR digital pass onto your phone Check-in with the pass at participating restaurants starting Nov. 4 Redeem your one-time use coupon on a return visit. 3 visits = a foodie gift!

Event Highlights:

November 4 - 12 , featuring 40+ specialty menus

, featuring 40+ specialty menus 2 Menu formats: 2+ courses for $25 or less & 2+ courses for over $25

or less & 2+ courses for over Download the digital pass at RestaurantWeekGR.com

