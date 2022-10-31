Marisa Hochberg, founder of MJH Wellness, on partnerships and marketing in a post-Covid world.

Meet Marisa Hochberg, the best brand partnerships and marketing director who is nothing short of a wonder woman. She is the former VP of brand partnerships at The Surf Lodge Montauk, Snow Lodge Aspen, the founder of MJH Wellness, and co-founder of "The Sanctuary."

Covid threw the world into a spin. Much of the business landscape has experienced many changes that are now cementing in the post-Covid world. Consumer trends changed to heighten convenience and value, leading to high levels of channel switching. With brand loyalties shifting, businesses must reposition themselves in the post-pandemic world to find their loyal customers again.

Partnerships and marketing help businesses establish stronger backgrounds and reach their target audiences. During the pandemic, businesses were forced to think of new and innovative marketing strategies that resonated with changing consumer behavior and needs. In the post-Covid world, brands need a new direction to reach their customers.

According to Marisa Hochberg, while Covid-19 popularized digital usage for partnerships and marketing, businesses must develop clear strategies to succeed in this space. Brand partnership directors and marketers must rethink the existing ecosystem to adapt to the pace of change, disruptions, and emerging complexities.

One of the things that became apparent for business owners is the need to recreate connections with their customers. The pandemic shattered brand loyalty, and therefore, businesses need to reintroduce themselves as they return to full-out marketing and partnership. The challenges of the post-pandemic world can only be tackled with reimagined business models that fit into the new world.

With brand partnerships and marketing efforts, businesses need to focus on rebuilding visibility, recovering revenue, and adopting digital solutions. However, this doesn’t mean neglecting experiential activations. Businesses must also have a 360-degree view of customers to provide real-time personalized solutions that customers became accustomed to during Covid.

During the pandemic, Marisa demonstrated her marketing prowess by transplanting the Surf Lodge’s popular concert series to the digital space. She partnered with Bumble and Governor’s Ball in an event streamed worldwide. She shares that since brands could not create experiential brand activations, the post-Covid world presents the perfect opportunity for brands to reconnect with their customers.

Marisa continues to grow her unique partnership and marketing abilities. She is helping clients redefine experiential marketing for the new world to help businesses deliver powerful brand experiences.

About Marisa Hochberg

Marisa Hochberg is recognized as one of the best brand partnership directors and marketing experts in New York, the Hamptons, Aspen, and Miami. She helps clients with strategic brand partnerships, experiential marketing, and corporate sponsorships. As the founder of her widely known wellness brand, MJH Wellness, Marisa has applied her unique strategies to her business, which is how she guarantees effectiveness.

Marisa has a rich history in entrepreneurship, marketing strategy, and public speaking. She is passionate about her work and growing in various roles. Marisa, who began as the wellness director at the Surf Lodge, was then asked to be a co-founder in the wellness sector of the Surf Lodge “The Sanctuary.” Before branching off on her own, Marisa was the former VP of Brand partnerships at The Surf Lodge Montauk and The Snow Lodge Aspen, which she spearheaded in the opening.

Media Contact

MJH Wellness

Marisa Hochberg

United States