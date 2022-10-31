Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / Gladstone Investment Corporation GAIN announces the following event:

What: Gladstone Investment Corporation's Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Earnings Call & Webcast When: Wednesday, November 2, 2022 @ 8:30 a.m. ET Where: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=a6oYv6Jj How: By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above By phone -- please call (866) 373-3416 Contact: Gladstone Investment Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through November 9, 2022. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13732343.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations.

