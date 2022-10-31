Xiuli Wang Recognized with Clinical PDT Research Excellence Award by the International Photodynamic Association

NANCY, France, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Professor Xiuli Wang, Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital, Tongji University School of Medicine (China), is the recipient of the 2022 Clinical PDT Research Excellence Award. The Clinical PDT Research Excellence Award recognizes the significant career contributions of Professor Wang which greatly advanced adoption of photodynamic therapy in China.



Professor Xiuli Wang has been instrumental in the implementation of PDT in over 3000 hospitals and medical clinics across China for treating skin cancers, condyloma acuminatum, bladder cancers, glioblastoma and other diseases. In 2000, Professor Wang led the first team globally to apply ALA-PDT to urethral condyloma acuminatum induced by HPV; 20 years later ALA-PDT is the first line of treatment for this disease in China. For her ground-breaking clinical research, Professor Wang is the recipient of 25 grants and numerous prestigious awards.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.

