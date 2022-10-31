Cardinals Alumni Todd Stottlemyre to Open Koibito Poké Location in Ballpark Village

Second St. Louis location will open in advance of 2023 baseball season

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koibito Poké, a poké restaurant influenced by traditional Hawaiian and Japanese flavors and ingredients, will open its second St. Louis location in Ballpark Village. The restaurant was co-founded by former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre, who pitched for the Redbirds from 1996 to 1998.

The new 1,500-square-foot restaurant will be located adjacent to Bally Sports Live! at 601 Clark Avenue in the heart of Ballpark Village and will feature an outdoor patio. Build out of the space will begin this fall, and an early 2023 opening is planned.

"When I walked through Ballpark Village on a game day, I knew we needed to open a location here," said Stottlemyre. "The atmosphere is electric, and I can't wait to be a part of the neighborhood. Pitching in St. Louis and wearing the Cardinals jersey was one of the highlights of my career. I'm excited to be back in downtown St. Louis to serve up our healthy and delicious food to the best fans in baseball."

Koibito Poké opened its first St. Louis location in Des Peres in September, and a third location is slated to open in Warson Woods next year. The word Koibito means "love" in Japanese. The team at Koibito Poké encourages guests to show their bodies some love by enjoying fresh, clean, whole foods that not only taste good but are also packed with nutrients. The menu features four signature bowls that can be customized to include a variety of ingredients, including fresh tuna, chicken, tofu and vegetables.

"We are always looking to add unique concepts for the residents, tenants and visitors at Ballpark Village and to be able to do this with a Cardinals alum makes this a natural fit," said Mike LaMartina, Chief Operating Officer for Ballpark Village. "Koibito Poké is the latest addition to our dynamic lineup of restaurants, bars and retail options. It will be a great option on game days, and it will also be another outstanding dining option for people who live, work and visit downtown St. Louis every day of the year."

As leasing momentum continues in the neighborhood, Koibito Poké is the second restaurant this year to announce upcoming tenancy in Ballpark Village. This summer, local restauranteurs Katie and Ted Collier announced they will open the third, and largest, Katie's Pizza and Pasta Osteria in Ballpark Village. The award-winning restaurant and local St. Louis favorite is scheduled to open the Ballpark Village location in early 2023.

For more information on Koibito Poké, visit koibitopoke.com . For more information on Ballpark Village, visit stlballparkvillage.com or engage on Facebook (STLBallParkVillage), Instagram (@bpvstl) and Twitter (@BPVSTL).

