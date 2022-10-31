World of Dog Training Opens a New Training Center in Northwest Arkansas

There’s exciting news for expert and effective dog training in Northwest Arkansas.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective dog training is a unique win-win, not only for dogs and dog owners in Northwest Arkansas, but a positive for the Northwest Arkansas community.

The exciting news is that the acclaimed and respected World of Dog Training, the innovative heart-centered and results-driven company, has opened a new World of Dog Training Center in Northwest Arkansas.

“This is thrilling news!” said celebrity dog trainer and combat veteran Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. Matthews has successfully trained over 3,000 pet dogs, has written two dog training books, and has given two TEDx talks about dogs, Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques and Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs.

“Knowing how and when to apply different and effective dog training techniques to modify your dog’s behavior is not a simple decision, nor can be easily learned or taught,” the former elite combat K-9 handler and alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project says. “It takes a great deal of experience to make barking dogs, calm and friendly, especially in high proﬁle environments.

“Dogs have a lot to teach us, about life balance, connection, relationships, joy, survival and the importance of loyalty.”

The exciting good news? The dynamic World of Dog Training (WODT) concept is now offered in Northwest Arkansas.

Jordan Loeschke, owner of the NW Arkansas facility, has a deep passion for dogs and is inspired by a recent study which showed that people who work with dogs are in the top thirteenth percentile of happy and fulfilled working people.

“The sky’s the limit for opportunity in this community!” Loeschke, the NW Arkansas native, says with pride. “We have experienced so much growth. But more growth means more people and more dogs, which equals more responsibility. We are very detailed in the training, all done according to the WODT concept. We explain instructions for owners to continue training. Making your good dog great, and the family’s happiness, are my absolute priorities.”

Ryan Mathews is enthusiastic about growing the World of Dog Training brand and offering the concept in NW Arkansas. “I have enjoyed seeing Jordan grow as a trainer and business owner. His passion for dogs is second to none, and it would be hard to find anyone that gives more effort than he does. The Northwest Arkansas community is fortunate to have Jordan as a resource to help people better understand dogs, and give dogs the freedom of being off leash, happy and obedient."

For more information about Ryan Matthews delivering keynote presentations and workshops, please visit ryanmatthews.com and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

