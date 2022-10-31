Associa Carolinas Raises More Than $30,000 To Support Durham Police Department Community Outreach Program

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Carolinas, a leading provider of community and Homeowners Association (HOA) management services throughout Charleston, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham, recently raised $30,017 to support the Blue Benevolence Fund (BBF), a non-profit organization created in 2015 to accept public financial donations on behalf of the Durham Police Department. Associa Carolinas hosted the event in partnership with Carolina Arbors, a 1,300-home community managed by Associa Carolinas.

Donations raised at the BBF annual charitable event will help fund a series of community outreach programs. These initiatives include mental health outreach, Police Explorers (career-training for teens and adults aged 14-20), victim assistance, Citizens Police Academy (program offering residents first-hand knowledge of police operations and services), Honor Guard (group of volunteer officers who render ceremonial services at events), motor unit (program in which officers work to minimize speeding and driving while impaired), and K9 teams (program that trains police canines and their handlers to track suspects, locate missing persons, search buildings, and deliver public presentations).

“Our residents are passionate in their support of Durham’s law enforcement and first responders,” said Associa Carolinas recreation director Amy Grube. “Associa Carolinas is equally proud to support community outreach initiatives that help ensure the safety of our community partners and residents.”

