Red Phosphorus Market Size is projected to reach USD 221.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.02%: Straits Research

The global red phosphorus market size was valued at USD 185.18 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 221.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.02% during the forecast period (2022-2030). In 2030, the market for Asia-Pacific is projected to be growing at a CAGR of 1.84%.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red phosphorus consists of phosphorous tetrahedra as connected chains and rings. At room temperature, red phosphorus reacts slowly with water. It is hazardous in case of skin contact, eye contact, inhalation, and ingestion—severe exposure to red phosphorus can result in death.

Red phosphorus is used to manufacture flame retardants. Flame retardants are the substance that is applied or added to materials to prevent combustion or fire growth. The demand for flame retardants is increasing at a fast pace owing to the increasing electronics and semiconductors industry. Flame retardants are extensively used in electronics and electrical devices, furnishings, building and construction materials, and transportation products.

In furnishing, flame retardants are used in foam, mattresses, upholstery, curtains, carpets, and fabric blinds. In building and construction materials, flame retardants are used in electrical wires and cables and insulation materials, such as polystyrene and polyurethane insulation foams. The increasing applications of flame retardants are driving the demand for red phosphorus.





Impact of COVID-19

Commonly included in non-halogenated flame retardants is red phosphorus. Prior to COVID-19, there was a huge increase in demand for non-halogenated flame retardants as a result of the increased use of polymers in the automotive industry. This innovation has been fostered by the rising use of polymers for electronic applications in the automotive industry. Prior to the pandemic, the market was driven by rising demand for red phosphorus from the mining, defense, and construction sectors.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 221.7 Billion by 2030 CAGR 2.02% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors CLARIANT AG, BASF SE, GuangZhou Chemicals Import & Export Co., Ltd., Changzhou Chuanlin Chemical Co., Ltd., NIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Key Market Opportunities Lucrative Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region Key Market Drivers Increased Usage of Red Phosphorus to Augment Market Demand

Heightened Efficiency and Less Power Consumption of LEDs to Heave Demand for Red Phosphorus

Regional Analysis

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and Asia-Pacific led the world market for red phosphorus.

In 2030, the market for Asia-Pacific is projected to be worth USD 76,222.56 million and increase at a CAGR of 1.84%. The rise has been aided by a number of positive reasons, including a sizable matchbox business and increased demand from the fireworks and pyrotechnics sectors in nations like China and India.

Red phosphorus is in high demand throughout Europe due to its application in LED systems, making it the second-largest region in terms of red phosphorus market share globally. During the forecast period, Europe is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.26s%.

Key Highlights

The global red phosphorus market size is projected to reach USD 221.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.02% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 221.7 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). There are two categories of red phosphorus used globally: low purity and high purity.

of red phosphorus used globally: low purity and high purity. Based on application , the red phosphorus market share is segmented into five groups: pyrotechnics, fertilisers, safety matches, flame retardants and others.

, the red phosphorus market share is segmented into five groups: pyrotechnics, fertilisers, safety matches, flame retardants and others. The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

divided into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and Asia-Pacific led the world market for red phosphorus.

Global Red Phosphorus Market: Segmentation

By Type

High Purity

General

By Application

Flame Retardant

Pyrotechnics

Safety Matches

Smoke Bombs

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central, South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Red Phosphorus Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environmental and Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

4.9.1 Pre and Post-COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.9.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenges

4.9.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.9.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.9.4.1 North America

4.9.4.2 Europe

4.9.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.9.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.9.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

4.10 Technology Landscape

4.11 Market Share Analysis

4.12 Potential Venture Analysis

4.13 Regional Price Trends

4.14 Raw Material Trends

4.15 Cost Structure Analysis

4.15.1 Labor Cost

4.15.2 Consumables

4.15.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.2 High Purity

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.3 General

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.2 Flame Retardant

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.3 Pyrotechnics

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.4 Safety Matches

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.5 Smoke Bombs

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Type

7.2.3.2 By Application

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Type

7.2.4.2 By Application

7.2.5 Mexico

7.2.5.1 By Type

7.2.5.2 By Application

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.3.1 By Type

7.3.3.2 By Application

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.4.1 By Type

7.3.4.2 By Application

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.5.1 By Type

7.3.5.2 By Application

7.3.6 The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.6.1 By Type

7.3.6.2 By Application

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Type

7.4.3.2 By Application

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Type

7.4.4.2 By Application

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Type

7.4.5.2 By Application

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Type

7.4.6.2 By Application

7.4.7 The Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Type

7.4.7.2 By Application

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Type

7.5.3.2 By Application

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Type

7.5.4.2 By Application

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Type

7.5.5.2 By Application

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Type

7.5.6.2 By Application

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Type

7.5.7.2 By Application

7.5.8 Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Type

7.5.8.2 By Application

7.6 The Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 By Type

7.6.3.2 By Application

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.4.1 By Type

7.6.4.2 By Application

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.5.1 By Type

7.6.5.2 By Application

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.6.1 By Type

7.6.6.2 By Application

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.7.1 By Type

7.6.7.2 By Application

7.6.8 The Rest of MEA

7.6.8.1 By Type

7.6.8.2 By Application

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.3.1 By Type

7.7.3.2 By Application

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.4.1 By Type

7.7.4.2 By Application

7.7.5 The Rest of Africa

7.7.5.1 By Type

7.7.5.2 By Application

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Nippon Chemical Industrial

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 Rasa Industries

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Qin Xi New Materials

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Clariant AG

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Wylton (China) Chemical

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 Jinding Electronics

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

9 Conclusion and Recommendation

10 Acronyms and Abbreviations





Recent Development

June 2021– CLARIANT AG announced that it has reached definitive agreements for the divestment of its Pigments business to a consortium of Heubach Group (“Heubach”) and SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”) at an Enterprise Value (EV) of CHF 805 million to CHF 855 million on a cash and debt free basis, depending on an earn-out payment of CHF 50 million contingent on the 2021 financial performance of Clariant’s Pigments business.

July 2021- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. has newly established a cleanroom laboratory for research and testing purposes with medium volume production facilities at Fukushima No.1 Factory (Koriyama-shi, Fukushima), for metal-coated electroconductive particles (BRIGHT®), which is mainly used for Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) and Anisotropic Conductive Paste (ACP).

November 2021– ENGIE and BASF have agreed to a 25-year renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in Europe. ENGIE will provide BASF with up to 20.7 terawatt-hours of renewable electricity in total over the life of the PPA, which begins on January 1, 2022.





