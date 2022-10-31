Dynapower Energy Storage Technology Powers Innovative New Electric Bus Depot in Montgomery County, MD

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynapower, a global leader in power conversion and energy storage solutions, has partnered with Alphastruxure and Montgomery County, Maryland to provide energy storage that will help provide uninterrupted power to the county's fleet of electric buses using on-site generation including renewable resources.

The Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot uses an integrated system of solar, microgrid energy storage, and electric charging stations which will eventually power 70 electric buses (50% of the Brookville bus fleet) with 4.14 megawatts of charging capacity. Transitioning these 70 buses at the depot from diesel to electric, powered by the on-site clean energy microgrid, will reduce lifetime emissions by 62 percent, equivalent to more than 160,000 tons of greenhouse gases over the next 25 years.

Dynapower's 3 megawatt/4.3 megawatt hour CPS-i Integrated Energy Storage System provides the microgrid battery energy storage for the depot, storing power to charge the electric buses and enabling 100% operational capacity in the event of a grid outage. It also allows participation in a demand response program with Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), which supports regional grid performance and optimization for greater energy resilience for local residents and businesses.

Statewide, Maryland is working towards a 50 percent zero-emission bus fleet by 2030. The Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot is aligned with the county's priorities to reduce emissions from public transportation while enhancing the resilience of the community and infrastructure assets.

"We're proud and honored to help support Montgomery County's efforts to move towards sustainability, electrification and climate resilience," said Adam Knudsen, General Manager of Dynapower. "This project aligns with our own goals of powering a cleaner planet and reducing carbon emissions worldwide."

About Dynapower

Dynapower is a trusted leader in energy storage and power conversion solutions, working to advance the world's clean energy future. With its expansive line of inverters, DC converters, energy storage systems, high power rectifiers and transformers, Dynapower is powering up clean energy markets such as hydrogen, e-mobility, and energy storage, and also serves industrial and defense markets. With headquarters in South Burlington, VT, Dynapower collaborates with its partners and customers to power a cleaner planet. Learn more at www.dynapower.com.

About AlphaStruxure

AlphaStruxure is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider that designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains tailored energy infrastructure, including microgrids. Unlike other EaaS providers, AlphaStruxure owns its clients' systems for their lifecycle, making it fully accountable for long-term outcomes on resilience, reliability, greenhouse gas reduction, and cost stability — without the CapEx or complexity. AlphaStruxure's unique joint-venture model combines Carlyle's capital backing with Schneider Electric's 185+ year legacy and its track record as the #1 microgrid technology provider, with over 300 successful projects across North America. As a steadfast innovator in the new energy landscape, AlphaStruxure unlocks ambitious transformations for energy-intensive private and public sector organizations. AlphaStruxure is based in Boston, MA and operates across North America while leveraging global capabilities.

Image 1: Brookville Battery Energy Storage System





Dynapower battery energy storage system at the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot will help provide uninterrupted power to Montgomery County's fleet of electric buses. Photo courtesy of AlphaStruxure

















Image 2: Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot





The Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot will eventually power 70 electric buses, providing clean transportation to residents of Montgomery County, MD. Photo courtesy of AlphaStruxure









