Alton Town Center Once Again Answering the Call By Collecting Food To Feed Families This Holiday Season
Many families are feeling the impact of inflation. Alton Town Center has again stepped up to create holiday magic by collecting non-perishable items this seasonPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many families in Palm Beach County are feeling the impact of inflation, with parents at a loss for how they will ever find the money for holiday dinners or meals while the kids are out of school. Alton Town Center in Palm Beach Gardens is once again creating holiday magic by collecting non-perishable items and canned goods from families with generous hearts to give to those who want nothing more than for their children to find comfort in knowing there will be food at home for them.
The 3rd Annual Alton Town Center Thanksgiving Food Drive is not just any collection site. Food collected will benefit the families of Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, the largest service provider for homeless families in Palm Beach County and rated one of the most effective nonprofit organizations in the country, which sees first-hand families struggling to stay afloat while grappling with an unpredictable economy and housing market. Beyond knowing that goods are going to the county’s families most in need, families are encouraged to involve their children in hand selecting goods to donate so they can learn the true meaning of giving and making a difference in the life of another.
Alton Town Center has made charitable giving central to its values, giving back to community through the center and engaging tenants to join with them. Throughout the year, the Center holds drives to collect items such as school-supplies, toys, and food. Dedicated to the lifechanging work Adopt-A-Family does in our community, Alton’s collections have resulted in hundreds and hundreds of donations for the families who receive services from the nonprofit.
Alton Town Center Thanksgiving Food Drive
WHAT TO DONATE: Rice, pasta, canned & dry soup (cream of mushroom), canned vegetables, beans (dried or canned), mac & cheese, cake/brownie mix, dried mashed potato mix, stuffing, marshmallows, Publix or other grocery gift cards.
WHEN: October 24 – November 13, 2022
WHERE: Alton Town Center -- 5340 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. Drop off locations in the Center include Atlantico at Alton, Brain Balance of Palm Beach Gardens, Buff City Soap. Crumbl Cookies, Deka Lash, Drybar, Massage Luxe, NV Realty and Raw Juce.
About Adopt-A-Family: Adopt-A-Family’s mission is “to strengthen families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services.” The organization is able to provide services for more than 2,000 families each year. For more information about Adopt-A-Family, visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org.
About Alton Town Center: Located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Alton Town Center is a premier retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination. Dining options include national favorites, as well as local eateries, that can satisfy the cravings of kids and adults. Shoppers may delight in a variety of retailers, including fashion, pet care, technology, and more. Alton Town Center also features beauty and wellness facilities. They cater to a broad range of tastes and audiences.
For more information about Alton Town Center, including other events, please visit www.altontowncenter.com or follow the Facebook and Instagram pages.
