Medium and Channeler Esther Gates to be Featured on Close Up Radio

GEORGETOWN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When are loved ones pass on, we are filled with tremendous grief sometimes accompanied by guilt, shame, despair, and confusion. Sometimes we become so inconsolable we cannot go on living as before without breaking down in tears. Although grief is a normal reaction and we all need as much time to deal with the pain, dwelling on it and not functioning joyfully again is far from healthy. We need closure, reassurance, and peace of mind. That’s why turning to a gifted Medium or channeler may be the answers we seek to what happens to departed souls after they leave this earth.

Esther Gates is highly sought-after top notch Medium and Channeler working with individuals all over the globe.

“Through my work, I allow a higher consciousness, such as deceased loved ones or other loving energies from arch angels or ascended masters, to enter my body so they can use my voice to communicate with people on Earth. This allows these energies to convey loving and pertinent information to their family members or anyone seeking comfort, wisdom and guidance in their lives as we face struggles and challenges. Through my work as a medium, I help you communicate with your dearly departed loved ones by tapping into the afterlife. As a bridge between the spiritual world and the physical world, I can bring you comfort, solace, and peace in connecting with your loved ones on the other side.”

Esther also assures us that all the energies that come through are absolutely positive and enlightening. Basically, they are content and joyful where we they are, are not really gone, and may actually come back down to earth in a new body. They wish for us to live our lives with joy and live kindly though our thoughts, actions, and mindset. Unlike psychics who make predictions about our future, Esther is assuring us that our deceased loves ones are still with us in spirit guiding and watching over us.

“I acquire such joy when I provide my clients with messages from their loved ones that give them closure and support from the pain they go through. People are able to ask their loved ones questions and get the answers they seek which gives them the most profound sense of peace and resolution.”

Esther says our planet, collectively, is in monumental transition. She urges us to raise our vibration on a daily basis because when we function in an optimistic state of mind and in shifting our mindset, we are at an elevated frequency, raising positivity in our own lives and that of the entire universe. On the other hand, if we live in dark emotions of anger, misery, and depression, we vibrate at a very low and frequency we will attract that into our lives, that’s why its so important to seek joy in all we do.

Esther’s mission is to guide us all to a higher purpose and more profound sense of wholeness. She accomplishes this through her work not only as a channeler and medium but as guidance to everyone looking to soothe their souls.

She suggests attaining higher consciousness through meditation and as we raise our consciousness, we awaken the eternal essence of our being and meaning of our existence and purpose.

“Naturally, not everyone’s life has been rosy they we go through hardships, difficulties, and struggles particularly in today’s times. However, when we look at things from a brighter perspective, explore our spirituality, seek healthy solutions, life does get easier and we will find contentment and happiness.”

Staying in a positive flow is always the most optimal way to live more joyfully. If it’s raining, we can feel good that we can wear our new raincoat, if our date cancels we have an opportunity to go out with our friends or stay home and watch a good movie.

“As you raise your consciousness, you awaken your soul and emit positivity to the universe. We should love ourselves unconditionally be at peace with who we are and know you are loved in everything you do.”

Close Up Radio will feature Esther Gates in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday November 2nd at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.esthergates.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno