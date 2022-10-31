Citizen HQ and CLE Companion, LLC, helps connect citizens with legal counsels
Citizen HQ is partnering with CLE Companion, LLC, to promote legal literacy among the population and to connect them with the appropriate council.
Citizen HQ is a breakthrough legal app connecting citizens with lawyers to collaborate on legal issues to influence positive and just outcomes in the judicial system. CLE Companion offers on-demand online continuing education across the United States and Canada.
Citizen HQ will help citizens and law firms alike.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Citizen HQ. CLE Companions’ philosophies are perfectly aligned with Citizen HQ, as we collaborate to provide a technological bridge within the legal industry,” said Kristine Davidson, CEO & Founder of CLE Companion, LLC.
“By removing typical barriers, we are empowering lawyers and consumers to join together on Citizen HQ’s easy, accessible platform. We are looking forward to providing quality Continuing Legal Education to the Citizen HQ community,” added Davidson.
Timothy Brown, who is the founder and creator of Citizen HQ, is also thrilled to announce a new partnership with CLE Companion, LLC, and how the legal RFQ (Request for Quote) process will access their income and budget to offer tailored legal solutions. This includes personal loans for quotes that fall outside of their available budget.
Through Citizen HQ, Brown wants to help citizens navigate the complexities of the justice system with ease.
“People trying to find answers to their legal issues today go to Google, or they'll consult with friends and family and it’s just not enough. Whether we know it or not, laws are changing, and new statutes are being added all the time, and depending on your location, penalties and fines fluctuate greatly. We from a citizen's perspective are blind to the process without a tool that centralizes and correlates the data to make sense of it all. So, I designed Citizen HQ as a solution with this in mind for the average person, no matter their income, ethnicity or social connections,” said Brown.
Citizen HQ isn’t just about legal advice for those who are in legal trouble, it offers a comprehensive database of current laws to promote informed lawfulness.
“There have been a lot of social justice movements over the past few years, but ultimately, if you look at the number of laws that are being added, there will always be some people who are unaware of what they can and can’t do. Citizen HQ is about being proactive to stay on the right side of the law. So many people think ‘if I knew the law ahead of time, I never would have done that,’” said Brown.
The app assists citizens with vital first responses to law enforcement agents that can connect them with the nearest available council and updates its information if they have crossed state lines into potentially unfamiliar legal territory.
Citizen HQ is entirely free for citizens; however, lawyers pay a small monthly fee in exchange for access to a large base of potential new clients. Lawyers can establish trust and build a client base as well as collaborate with other legal personnel to answer general inquiries. A 50% early bird discount for lawyers is currently being offered.
“We bring lawyers back to that social environment where if citizens have legal questions, they can post and categorize them relative to their issue or concern. Attorneys can then respond, offer their advice, feedback, or legal services. So, it becomes a collaboration tool of sorts that helps everyone stay abreast of the law, and out of trouble while also minimizing unforeseen legal liability. Ultimately, to close the loop entirely we will eventually offer emergency video conferencing for attorneys to represent citizens in emergencies. If they have a car accident, for instance, or they're possibly going to be detained they can instantly retain an attorney that will represent them, answer questions, provide the next steps, and advise on things they should or should not do. They will have that service available to them 24/7. That's truly the end goal,” he added.
Citizen HQ has over 22,000 members. Citizen HQ informs and educates systems of federal, state, and local laws and how they influence their lives, and how to protect their rights.
Visit Citizen HQ to learn more about this innovative app: www.mycitizenhq.com
Visit CLE Companion, LLC, to learn more about their initiatives and courses: www.clecompanion.com
