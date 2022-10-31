Lipstick Market Registering At a CAGR of 5.5% to 2026 | Matte Lipstick Segment is Grow Highest CAGR of 4.7% to 2026

Lipstick Market

According to a new report, The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

The global demand for lipstick is expected to increase due to rise in number of working women across the globe as well as due to the surge in consumer inclination toward online shopping.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lipstick Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The global lipstick market size was valued at $8.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $12.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6237

Lipstick is a beauty product that adorns the lips by changing natural color of the lip. The major ingredients that lipsticks are used to make lipsticks includes wax, alcohol, pigments, oil, and emollient that provides texture, and protection to lips. There are different shades & colors of lipstick such as red, pink, nude, peach, brown, maroon, and others available in the market that are compatible for different skin tones and lip shapes. Thus, offering consumers with variety of color options and allowing them to experiment with new colors.

In addition, there are different types of lipsticks including matte lipstick, glossy lipstick, stain lipstick, and others and have specific purposes such as moisturizing and longwearing are available in the market. Thus, this fact is driving the growth of the lipstick market. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others has made these lipsticks easily accessible to the consumers, which in turn contributes toward the lipstick market growth.

Upsurge in demand for natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks is anticipated to boost the growth of lipstick market in the upcoming years. This is attributable to rise in consumer awareness regarding the ill effects of harmful ingredients used in lipsticks, which lead to irritation, itching, and drying of lips. Thus, this fact has driven consumers toward the use of natural, herbal, and organic lipsticks. Moreover, lipstick manufacturers are now indulged in launching natural, organic, and herbal lipsticks to meet the rise in customer demands, which propels the growth of the lipstick market. For instance, Lotus Herbals manufactures beauty products including lipsticks that are made from natural ingredients and does not contain any synthetic and chemical based ingredients in it.

The matte lipstick segment is anticipated to garner highest the lipstick market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that consumers, mostly working women nowadays look for lipsticks, which can sustain and last longer throughout their busy days and prevent reapplying lipstick; thus, saving their time. Matte lipsticks tend to stay throughout the day over traditional lipsticks. This factor is expected to boost the lipstick market trends.

The global lipstick market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the lipstick market is classified into matte, glossy, lip powder, and others. By form, the market is classified into liquid, stick, and palettes. By distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6237

The key players for lipstick industry profiled in the report include L'Oréal S.A, Shiseido Company Limited, Revlon Inc., Coty, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Christian Dior SE, Unilever, Guerlain, Inglot Sp. Z. O. O., and Relouis.

Key Benefits for Lipstick Market:

○ The report provides an extensive lipstick market analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

○ The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current lipstick market trends, future estimations and dynamics of the global lipstick market size from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunity.

○ A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the lipstick market growth.

○ An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

○ Industry player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of players along with the lipstick market forecast.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Lipstick market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Lipstick Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Lip Care Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2022-2029

○ Lip Powder Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2021-2030

○ Face Wash Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/face-wash-market-A11887

○ Cosmetics Face Serum Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetics-face-serum-market

○ Rose Oil Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rose-oil-market-A07069



Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/10/05/2103598/0/en/Global-Lipstick-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-12-55-Billion-by-2026-Says-AMR.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research