TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Anderson County

At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Anderson County.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:00 p.m., a deputy with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle being driven erratically along Dutch Valley Road in Clinton. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued, which ended after the driver crashed near the intersection of Walden Ridge Road. At some point during the encounter, the driver displayed a firearm, resulting in a deputy firing shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured during the incident.   

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

