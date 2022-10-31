Attorney Sydney Stuart joins Fuerst, Carrier, & Ogden, LLC
Sydney’s ambition to succeed in her area of law is remarkable and we are thrilled to add her to our team of attorneys.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuerst, Carrier, & Ogden, LLC is pleased to announce the latest edition to our stellar group of attorneys, Sydney Stuart.
Sydney was awarded her undergraduate degree from Randolph- Macon Women’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia, before attending Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law in Dallas, Texas. Sydney has been practicing family law exclusively since 2007 and has over three decades of experience. She is nationally certified as a Child Welfare Specialist and serves on the Board of Directors for Oasis. Additionally, Sydney has received awards for her exemplary performance with victims of domestic violence.
Sydney Stuart is a distinguished mediator and litigator that is sympathetic to the delicate atmosphere associated with family law. Randy Fuerst, founding partner of Fuerst, Carrier, & Ogden, stated, “Sydney’s ambition to succeed in her area of law is remarkable and we are thrilled to add her to our team of attorneys.”
Licensed in Texas, Sydney practiced law for thirty-five years in Dallas and Austin before joining her husband, Ted, in Lake Charles, where she is preparing to sit for the Louisiana Bar Exam. She is devoted to her two children, Harlin and Campbell, and visits them whenever possible in San Antonio and New York.
About Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden, LLC: Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden provide over 60 combined years of experience in all family law matters. They understand that this is an emotional time, which is why they take a team-oriented, holistic approach designed to give their clients’ case the attention they deserve and help them move forward with their lives. To learn more about how Fuerst, Carrier & Ogden can help you, call 337-436-3332 or visit the website at https://familyfuerst.com.
