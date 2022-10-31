Asia-Pacific Professional 3D Camera Market to Generate $21.06 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in application of professional 3D cameras in media & entertainment to record 3D content and rise in adoption of professional 3D cameras in industrial sectors drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market. The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera industry, as a huge percentage of the workforce of enterprises across the globe is working from home.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market generated $1.00 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $21.06 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 35.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details

Forecast Period 2021–2030

Base Year 2020

Market Size in 2020 $1.00 Billion

Market Size in 2030 $21.06 Billion

CAGR 35.3%

No. of Pages in Report 180

Segments covered Type, Technology, Application, and Region.

Drivers Increase in application of professional 3D cameras in media & entertainment to record 3D content

Rise in adoption of professional 3D cameras in the industrial sector.

Opportunities Rise in virtual reality products

Restrains Lack of consumer awareness

Higher prices as compared to 2D alternatives

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera industry, as a huge percentage of workforce of enterprises across the globe shifted to work from home culture. This has resulted in a drop in tourism, lowering demand for professional 3D cameras.

Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has temporarily suspended field activity on some major projects, the market is likely to remain stable, with the overall number of shipments being modestly unaffected in the next three-year period from 2020.

Furthermore, throughout the pandemic, an increase in funding forthe development of smart cities has gained prominence. Following the pandemic, it is expected that demand for professional 3D cameras would increase.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market based on type, technology, application, and country.

Based on type, the target camera segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of the free camera segment.

Based on technology, the stereo version segment held the largest share, contributing to more than three-fifths of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the time of flight segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 37.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, China contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Japan is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 37.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific professional 3D camera market analyzed in the research include Matterport, Canon Inc., Lytro Inc., Sony Corporation, GoPro Inc., Fujifilms, Eastman Kodak Company, Panasonic Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Faro Technologies

