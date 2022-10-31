Media Advisory - Family Of Young Man Killed By Impaired Driver To Join MADD Canada In Montreal To Launch National Sober Driving Holiday Campaign

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Ratté was just 17 years old when he was killed by an impaired driver after stepping off a bus with a group of friends. On November 1st, his mother Odette Lachance will join MADD Canada and MADD Montreal to launch the 2022 Project Red Ribbon campaign to prevent impaired driving during the upcoming holiday season.



The holiday season is one of the busiest times on most social calendars. Project Red Ribbon reminds Canadians about the importance of always driving sober, or planning ahead for a sober ride home if alcohol, cannabis or other drugs are being consumed.

This year’s special launch event will also feature the presentation of the Medal of Excellence in the Fight Against Impaired Driving to a police officer in recognition of the incredible work done to apprehend impaired drivers and keep our roads and communities safe.

Media are invited to attend the national launch and medal presentation:

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Location: Centre St-Pierre – Room 200 (Laure-Gaudreault) - 1212 Panet St., Monteal, QC Guest Speakers: Odette Lachance Elizabeth Rivera, MADD Montreal President Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer Marie Claude Morin, MADD Canada Regional Manager – Quebec Region Lieutenant Bryan Cunningham, Service de Police de la Ville Montréal Indigo Park Canada Incorporated Jonathan Hamel - Uber Canada Public Policy Manager responsible for Quebec Photo Opportunities: Traditional red ribbon cutting. Presentation of the Medal of Excellence in the Fight Against Impaired Driving.



From November 1, 2022 to January 2, 2023, MADD Canada volunteers in communities across Canada distribute thousands of red ribbons and red ribbon car decals to the public to display as a symbol of their commitment to always drive sober. The ribbons also serve as a powerful tribute to the thousands of Canadians killed and injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs each year.

MADD Canada thanks its 2022 Project Red Ribbon sponsors for their generous support: KAG Canada, Uber, BMO Financial Group, Indigo Park Canada Incorporated and Irving Oil Ltd. For a full list of this year’s sponsors and coin box partners, visit https://madd.ca/pages/giving/sponsors-and-donors/our-sponsors/.

