Linerless Labels Market Size Worth USD 2.41 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Synopsis

Labeling plays a crucial role in building a brand's reputation. Brand owners have raised the need for labels to undertake ongoing marketing campaigns, create seasonal and regional variations, and react more quickly to market changes. A face stock, adhesive, and release liner are frequently present on an adhesive label. However, linerless labels are currently gaining momentum in the packaging and labeling business due to growing concerns about the waste caused by liners. Labels without liners, also known as liner-free labels or labels without a back, are specifically made to remove the liner and replace it with a release coating applied to the label after printing the contents.

In the food business, linerless labels are often used to convey comprehensive information about various food products, including fish, chicken, vegetables, meat, and junk foods. Labels without liners are used to describe products and enhance their aesthetic appeal. This factor is projected to increase demand for linerless labels during the projection period. Since linerless labels may be put on packaged food goods in various configurations, including top, top, and two sides, top and side, C wrap, and full warp, leading packaging makers are embracing this technology. It is anticipated that linerless labels will become more popular among end users since they can offer more attractive labeling and improved packaging.

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market for linerless labels is primarily driven by the food and beverage sector. Pharmaceuticals and packaged food goods both frequently employ linerless labels. The market for linerless labels is primarily driven by rising demand for medicinal supplies and environmentally friendly labels. New food products and growing economies offer the potential for this industry to expand. The pharmaceutical industry's high demand for linerless labels, the rising demand for consumer goods products, the rising need for linerless labels for logistical uses like shipping and transportation, and the rise in demand for durable goods for consumers are the factors that are fueling the market's expansion.

Market Restraints:

One of the crucial elements of labeling is adhesive. As the price of adhesive rises due to its extra capabilities to shield labels from U.V. rays, moisture, and other hazards, it raises the cost of production. Availability and pricing of raw materials vary depending on cost variations and supply chain disruptions. High material costs result from feedstock supply chain disruptions for ethylene, methanol, butadiene, and isoprene. The market for linerless labels has suffered as a result.

Since labels are typically packaged in rolls, it can be challenging to adhere the release coating layer over the adhesive layer in such shapes, which could result in label loss. These conventional forms might not satisfy the desire for a distinctive trademark from manufacturers continuously looking for original branding products, limiting the market's expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

Lockdowns and travel restrictions have made it difficult for severely affected nations to receive raw materials for production and transport finished goods. The market for linerless labels has been negatively impacted by a decline in demand for several end-user applications. Due to COVID-19, there was a boost in demand for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the rising use of online shopping has caused the Linerless Labels Market to grow rapidly.

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the market includes pharmaceuticals, personal care, food & beverage, consumer products, and retail. Based on composition, the market includes composition, face stock, and adhesives. Based on printing technology, the market includes flexographic, gravure, digital, lithography, screen, and letterpress printing. Based on printing ink, the market includes solvent-based ink, water-based ink, holt melt-based ink, and U.V. curable ink.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing exceptional growth in the linerless labels market, primarily because of the expansion of the retail sector. Consumer attitudes about e-commerce have also impacted the developing of the linerless labels market in developed nations. In terms of greener products, the Asia-Pacific area is home to a population of very responsible individuals. The best ways to promote their products to customers are still being sought after by manufacturers. The market for linerless labels has much room to develop thanks to factors like the need for economical packaging, intelligent packaging trends, and shifting lifestyles. Over other nations, China, India, Thailand, and Japan have a larger market share for linerless labels.

In areas with a stronger requirement for the food and beverage business, the Linerless labels' extra capabilities in maintaining brand integrity, reducing food spoiling, and increasing shelf life have enhanced its market prospects. The packaged pharmaceutical and food industries have seen explosive growth in the Middle East. The popularity of ready-to-eat foods, prepared meals, and nutritional supplements have increased demand. The key firms should increase their automation to keep up with the region's increasing demand. The expansion of the U.S. retail industry will determine how the market in North America develops. The demand for personal care products and retail items is anticipated to rise during the projected period as the region begins to recover from the global COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the market in Europe will be fueled by the expansion of the local pharmaceutical sector, which is anticipated to increase to combat the recurrence of such pandemics.

