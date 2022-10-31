Astra Energy Inc. Joins with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC to cut Carbon Footprints and Energy Bills by 50%

New joint venture company to manufacture and distribute revolutionary new clean energy technology

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Astra Energy Inc. (“Astra” or the “Company”) (OTC: ASRE), and Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (HES) are proud to announce a new joint venture, Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A-HES”) to commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (ILPG), a revolutionary new clean energy technology that takes power input from any source – fossil fuels or renewables – and magnifies power output over 50%. A game-changer in clean energy production, the ILPG has no moving parts, runs totally silent, puts out zero emissions and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed.

“I am delighted to join with Astra Energy in making this technology available to a world that so desperately needs it,” says Robert R. Holcomb M.D., Ph.D., inventor and developer of the Holcomb Energy System. “Together, we can make a significant impact on some of the most pressing problems facing our planet - pollution, climate change and endless wars for fossil fuels.”

A-HES will manufacture and distribute the HES ILPG for residential, commercial and industrial buildings, renewable energy projects, electric vehicle charging stations and power grid applications.

The HES ILPG utilizes the natural energy produced by the electron spin in the iron atom, converting it into usable electricity while requiring no fuel and releasing zero carbon emissions. The ILPG has been certified to UL and NEC (National Electric Code) standards and its claims have been independently witness-verified.

“The global energy crisis requires bold, pioneering solutions, and I am proud to lead this new company in providing desperately needed relief for so many people around the globe,” says Daniel Claycamp, president and CEO of Astra-Holcomb Energy Systems. “Astra’s existing energy infrastructure projects throughout the African continent and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this incredible new technology. We plan to change lives for the better.”

Robert R. Holcomb M.D., Ph.D., and Daniel Claycamp are available for interviews.

About Holcomb Energy Systems

Holcomb Energy Systems LLC has developed the Holcomb Energy System technology, a patent-protected, scientific breakthrough in clean energy production, www.holcombenergysystems.com .

The HES, consisting of a suite of pioneering, patented technologies, presents an entirely new source of true electric power generation capable of addressing critical global issues such as climate change, pollution and universal access to electricity.

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy Inc. is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.

It’s Astra’s goal to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

