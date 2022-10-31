Global Optical Detector Market to Hit $9.8 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research
PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global optical detector market accrued $3.6 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $9.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.
Extensive use of optical detectors in the spectrum of industries such as aerospace and defense and healthcare drive the growth of the optical detector market. Massive demand for optical sensors across various sectors for their high accuracy and precision output will enlarge product penetration globally. The need for enhancing production efficiency has translated into massive use of photoelectric sensors, thereby creating new opportunities for growth for the market. However, low-cost alternatives to optical detectors can put brakes on the market growth.
COVID-19 Scenario
The COVID-19 pandemic hindered sensor production as manufacturing units across the globe were shut down temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Widespread COVID-19 infection had a significant impact on stakeholders of the optical sensor industry value chain, thereby, negatively impacting the growth of the optical detector market.
In the first half of 2020, a deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt by firms in the photoelectric sensor business. In 2020, a large number of production plants in the automotive, logistics, and packaging industries were closed temporarily, leading to the cessation of operations. This adversely affected the sales of optical detectors.
Scope of the Report:
Report Attribute
Details
Revenue forecast in 2030
$9.8 billion
Growth rate
CAGR of 11.82% from 2022 to 2031
Forecast period
2022 - 2031
Report coverage
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA
Country scope
U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Key companies profiled
ams AG., ROHM Semiconductor, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Semiconductor Types Industries, LLC., and Fotech Extrinsics Limited.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global optical detector market based on type, sensor type, end-use, and region.
Based on type, the extrinsic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the overall share of the global optical detector market. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2030.
Based on end-use, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the overall share of the global optical detector market. However, the medical segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030.
Based on region, North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global optical detector market. However, the Asia-Pacific market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2030.
Key players profiled in the global optical detector market research report are ams AG., Semiconductor Types Industries, LLC., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, ROHM Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., STMicroelectronics, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Analog Devices Inc., and Fotech Extrinsics Limited.
Key Market Segments
By Type
Extrinsic
Intrinsic
By Sensor Type
Fiber Optic Sensor
Image sensor
Photoelectric Sensor
Ambient Light and Proximity Sensor
By End-use
Automotive
Medical
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Others
By Region
North America
U.S. Optical Detector Market
Canada Optical Detector Market
Mexico Optical Detector Market
Europe
U.K. Optical Detector Market
Germany Optical Detector Market
France Optical Detector Market
Spain Optical Detector Market
Italy Optical Detector Market
Rest of Europe Optical Detector Market
