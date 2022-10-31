Submit Release
Massachusetts Woman Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Levi Frye
603-788-4850
October 31, 2022

Millsfield, NH – On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 4:45 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Troop F of a single-vehicle ATV crash on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield. Conservation officers along with Errol Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Tracy Calitri, 61, of Danvers, MA.

Investigation of the scene, along with witness and patient statements, revealed that Calitri, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was traveling east on Newell Brook Road in a large group of OHRV’s. Calitri said that the sun was in her eyes, so in an attempt to shield it she took one hand off the ATV’s steering column.

As she was traveling with one had on the handlebars she struck a rock in the trail. As a result, her ATV veered sharply to the left, and due to one of her hands being off the handlebars, she was unable to control the vehicle before it struck another rock, sending Calitri and her ATV off the trail and into a tree. Members of her riding party rushed to her aid and placed a call to emergency personnel.

Calitri was loaded into the Errol Fire Department’s Rescue UTV and she was subsequently transported to the Errol Ambulance for treatment of her injuries. Due to the potential severity of Calitri’s injuries, a call was placed for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team’s (DHART) helicopter.

The DHART helicopter met the Errol Ambulance at the Berlin Airport and transported Calitri to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

The investigation of this crash has shown that operator inexperience and inattention are the leading factors in this crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this incident.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to ride within their limits and be mindful of certain intrinsic hazards that come with operating OHRVs.

