ACAMS Launches CCAS Certification to Fight Financial Crime Across the Cryptoasset Sector

The new AFC crypto certification offers roadmap on reducing illicit-finance risks for banks and non-bank institutions

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its efforts to mitigate the illicit-finance risks associated with blockchain technology, ACAMS is launching a new training certification for anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals engaged with the virtual-asset sector: the Certified Cryptoasset Anti-Financial Crime Specialist (CCAS) credential. Designed to support AFC practitioners across array of stakeholder organizations—from virtual-asset service providers to law enforcement agencies to banks—CCAS trains candidates on topics and strategies to prevent the criminal exploitation of cryptoassets and shield firms from regulatory risks and reputational harm.

Through coursework focused on anti-money laundering (AML) controls and risk-management policies and procedures, learners will master such topics as the types and characteristics of different blockchains, common illicit-finance typologies in the crypto space, Know-Your-Customer standards and best practices, strategies to monitor and track related blockchain payments, and relevant applications of machine-learning and artificial-intelligence tools.

To obtain the certification, CCAS applicants must pass an exam of 100 multiple-choice and multiple-select questions drawn from the course’s study guide. Learners can choose to study the guide at their own pace or take part in six live online classes before scheduling the 175-minute exam.

“In the nearly 15 years since the creation of Bitcoin, blockchain technology has gone from being viewed as a novelty to an inescapable reality within the financial sector,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “With governments around the world moving to strengthen their oversight of the crypto-sector, it’s incumbent on financial institutions of all stripes to discern where their cryptoasset risks lie and how they can best mitigate them.”

“Like our CAMS certification, the new CCAS credential not only gives learners a deeper understanding of their institutional risks and controls, but it also helps firms meet their mandated AML training requirements,” he said. “Whether you’re an AML investigator at a brick-and-mortar bank, a chief compliance officer at a cryptocurrency exchange, or a regulatory examiner seeking to stay apprised of this rapidly evolving space, CCAS can equip you with the knowledge and skillset you need to fight crypto-related financial crime.”

AFC professionals seeking to enroll in the CCAS program must have an active ACAMS membership, 40 eligibility credits based on work history and training, and approximately 18 months to two years of relevant experience. Find out more about the certification here.

