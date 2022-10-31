Space Tourism Market Projected to Surpass US$ 2998.6 million and Grow at a CAGR of 16.3% During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [80 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Space Tourism market size is projected to reach US$ 2998.6 million by 2028, from US$ 1029.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2022-2028.

Space Tourism Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Space Tourism market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period.

Space Tourism Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Space Tourism market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Space Tourism industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Space Tourism Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Space Tourism Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Space Tourism product introduction, recent developments and Space Tourism sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Space Tourism market report are:

Space Adventures

EADS Astrium

Virgin Galactic

Armadillo Aerospace

Excalibur Almaz

Space Island Group

SpaceX

Boeing

Zero 2 Infinity

Short Summery About Space Tourism Market :

The Global Space Tourism market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Space Tourism Market

Space tourism is space travel for recreational, leisure or business purposes. To date only orbital space tourism has taken place provided by the Russian Space Agency, although work continues developing sub-orbital space tourism vehicles by Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic. In addition, SpaceX announced in 2017 that they are planning on sending two space tourists on a lunar free return trajectory in 2018 aboard their Dragon V2 spacecraft launched by the Falcon Heavy rocket.

The global Space Tourism market size is projected to reach US$ 2998.6 million by 2028, from US$ 1029.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2022-2028.

Major Space tourism companies include Space Adventures, Boeing, EADS Astrium, Virgin Galactic and Space Island Group, with the top three accounting for about 50% of the total market.

North America is the leading market with a market share of more than 40%, followed by Asia Pacific with about 30%.

North America is the leading market with a market share of more than 40%, followed by Asia Pacific with about 30%.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Space Tourism market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Space Tourism market.

Global Space Tourism Scope and Market Size

Space Tourism market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Space Tourism market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Report further studies the market development status and future Space Tourism Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Space Tourism market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Suborbital

Orbital

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Civilians

The Rich

Space Tourism Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Space Tourism in these regions, from 2015 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Space Tourism?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Space Tourism? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Space Tourism Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Space Tourism market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Space Tourism Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Space Tourism market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Space Tourism along with the manufacturing process of Space Tourism?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Space Tourism market?

Economic impact on the Space Tourism industry and development trend of the Space Tourism industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Space Tourism market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Space Tourism market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Space Tourism market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details.

5 Segment by Type

