Fastwyre’s New Expansion Plan Will Supply Fiber-Optic Network to Nine U.S. Communities

Broadband service provider unveils next phase of strategic growth goals

/EIN News/ -- SULPHUR, La., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastwyre Broadband (“Fastwyre” or the “Company”), a premier broadband and internet service provider with the mission of delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to cities and towns across America, today announced an expansion plan that will supply a robust fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country.



The state-of-the-art fiber network, delivering up to 1 Gbps of high-speed internet, will serve residential and business customers in Louisiana, Missouri and Nebraska. In Louisiana, locations include: DeRidder; Leesville; Oakdale. In Missouri: Knob Noster; La Monte; Nevada; Sedalia; Warrensburg. In Nebraska: Bellevue.

“These projects highlight Fastwyre’s growth trajectory and reinforce our commitment to expanding our fiber network and services to create greater access to high-quality internet service,” said Chris Eldredge, Fastwyre CEO. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable internet in addition to best-in-class service to their residents and businesses.”

Responding to the increasing need for connection and service upgrades, Fastwyre is committed to strategic growth objectives that include opportunities for organic expansion and acquisition initiatives. In September 2022, Fastwyre announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Moundville Communications, Inc., a leading telecommunications provider in Central Alabama. Fastwyre continues to build its customer base in Westlake, La., after announcing earlier this year an expansion of its high-speed, fiber-optic broadband network to serve the Southwest Louisiana community.

“We are committed to expansion and will extend our coverage areas in addition to entering new markets through adding locations in the near future,” said Eldredge. “We look forward to partnering in the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

The nine new buildouts announced today widen Fastwyre’s footprint and further strengthen its expansion capabilities. Fastwyre Broadband remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. Fastwyre Broadband provides internet services, phone access lines and video to customers in a wide array of locations including Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas and soon to be Alabama. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services through supporting new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.Fastwyre.com.

