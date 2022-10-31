Instil Bio Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Instil Bio, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/til.



What is this all about?

Before the market opened on October 31, 2022, Instil Bio, Inc. disclosed that it had notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and other regulatory agencies that it has voluntarily paused enrollment in one of its clinical trials. The voluntary pause instituted by Instil follows a recent decrease in the successful manufacturing rate of one of its therapies, resulting in an inability to dose some ITIL-168 clinical trial patients for advanced melanoma.

No regulatory agencies have notified Instil Bio of clinical holds in any of the company’s clinical trials.

Shares of Instil Bio, Inc. stock dropped more than 30% in both premarket and intraday trading on October 31, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Instil Bio, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

