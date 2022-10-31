UPCOMING EVENT: Plant Forward, the first-ever Canadian-led international conference on Canada’s plant-based food and ingredient innovation

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ont., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leaders in the plant-based food and ingredient sector are gathering at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario for Plant Forward, on November 1 & 2 to shape the future of plant-based food.

The event, designed to highlight Canada’s strength as a plant-based food and ingredient powerhouse, has attracted delegates from 10 countries and will display some of the pre-eminent leaders in this growing sector. Presented by Protein Industries Canada, Pulse Canada and Plant-Based Foods of Canada, topics of discussion include environmental sustainability, innovation in food, use of emerging technology such as AI, consumer expectations and more.

The global demand for plant-based food continues to grow, with consumers looking for options across products – from meat alternatives to bakery and dairy replacements. Plant Forward will highlight Canada’s strength and commitment to innovation in the supply and production of plant-based ingredients and food, creating sustainable economic growth for Canada.

View the full agenda here: https://plantforwardconference.com/#js-agenda

Media is invited to attend in person, or they may request individual interviews with organizers or attendees. Media is also invited to attend virtually by contacting info@plantforwardconference.com

In-person:

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. & Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, 8:30 a.m. – 4:35 p.m. EDT

Where: The Westin Harbour Castle, 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON M5J 1A6

Media is requested to stop at the registration desk located on the second floor at the top of the escalators.

Attachments

Celeen George Protein Industries Canada 204-295-7925 celeen@proteinsupercluster.ca Tiffany Stephenson Protein Industries Canada 306-519-8202 tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca