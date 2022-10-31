Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Launching New Mobile App for Direct Communication with Members

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX VALLEY DAKOTA NATION, Manitoba , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their commitment to providing information in a more direct and timely manner, Sioux Valley Dakota Nation (SVDN) has commissioned a mobile app developed through Communikit by Aivia Inc. The official SVDN mobile app will be used to provide more convenient and direct communications, and to allow the Nation’s administration to effectively measure what information is most important to community members.



SVDN will distribute important updates through the app’s push notification service including news articles, PDF documents and resources, event information, emergency alerts, surveys, job opportunities, and Covid-19 and health department updates. Users will be able to email departments directly within the app to submit in-app forms, request services, or request updates from administration departments.

Communikit by Aivia Inc. is Canada’s first and fastest-growing mobile app platform created for progressive Indigenous leaders and organizations. Communikit currently manages mobile apps for 73 Indigenous communities across Canada, ranging from individual First Nations to National Tribal organizations.

“We always strive to keep our members as informed and connected as we possibly can,” said Chief Jennifer Bone, “which means having a variety of communications channels. The new app’s will help us determine how to best deliver our messages, while still keeping our users’ private information private.”

Expanding further on the privacy benefits over something like Facebook or other third-party social media channels, she continued, “Information our users submit to us via in-app forms is sent directly to the Governance office through email without being saved in another company’s database.”

The official SVDN mobile app is available for download on iOS and Android now! Register today to begin receiving community updates.

