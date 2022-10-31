New Poll: Vote Run Lead and Avalanche Insights Poll Voters About Democracy As We Head Toward Midterm Elections
The Vote Run Lead poll by Avalanche Insights showed that money and rising costs of living is the most common worry for women and men, regardless of vote choice. Women (except Soft Biden) are more likely than men to mention family, relationships and happiness as factors.
A Vote Run Lead poll by Avalanche Insights showed that a strong majority of women and men say our country would be better with more women in office.
85 Percent of Women & 71 Percent of Men Say Our Country Would be Better if More Women Were Elected; Women More Anxious and Worried About Rising Costs of Living
The results emphasize that American voters would like to see more women in leadership positions in our government. The poll also showed that women often feel more stressed and they are interested in getting involved to make a difference. Here are some of the key takeaways:
- A strong majority – 85 percent of women and 71 percent of men – say that our country would be better if more women were elected
- While women are more likely to say they will choose a woman candidate over a man, men are evenly split
- Women feel more anxious and depressed than men do and worry most often about money and rising costs of living (when asked their top worry, the responses of 60 percent of women fell into the theme of rising costs of living, compared to 52 percent for men)
- When given a list of concerns to choose from, cost of living (52 percent of women) was followed by crime and violence (24 percent), abortion access (20 percent), and healthcare (19 percent)
- Three out of four women and men plan on voting in November. However, about half voiced that with all that is going on, they really wanted to “check out”
- Those that want to get more involved or plan on voting, cite the difference they can make by voicing their concerns with their vote
- Four out of five women and men say they would encourage a woman friend to run for office
- Women over 40 are more likely than women under 40 to say they feel like they want to get involved in politics, however, women under 40 are more likely to have considered running for office
- Black women are more likely than white women, who are in turn, more likely than Latinx women, to say they want to get involved
“This poll showed us that a large majority of women are reporting feeling negative emotions in their daily lives in the month leading up to the election, led by anxiety and sadness,” said Erin Vilardi, founder and CEO of Vote Run Lead. “Money and the rising cost of living are top worries for the majority of both women and men, but even more so for women who frequently bear the brunt of shopping for groceries and handling family finances. Women, especially those who voted for Biden, are also more likely than men to select abortion access as an issue that is most concerning. This, along with other data we have seen, suggests to us that the recent Supreme Court ruling on the access to reproductive healthcare and abortions is providing an extra impetus for women to take action this year and beyond, and we need to do our best to harness this energy and encourage more women to run for office and make their concerns heard."
An encouraging part of the poll showed that 50 percent of women and 53 percent of men say that they feel like they want to get involved and make a change at least most of the time. Of those who want to get involved, 60 percent say it is because they want to make a difference in our country. Some of their quotes about getting involved in the political process included:
“It's my duty to help facilitate a change when we are in the wrong lane.”
- Soft Biden*, Woman, Black, 40-49, Non-college
“I feel like if I don't do anything about an issue I care about, no one else will do something about it.”
- Soft Trump*, Woman, White, 18-29, Non-college
“So much negativity, poverty, stress, sadness. I just wanna help build a better community."
- Soft Biden*, Woman, Latinx, 30-39, Non-college
“The country is in bad shape. There needs to be more good people to stand up and make change. Or it'll become catastrophic."
- Nonvoter, Woman, Black, 40-49, Non-college
To learn more about Vote Run Lead and the Women Shaping Democracy poll, visit voterunlead.org.
About Vote Run Lead.org
Vote Run Lead trains women to run for office and win. Vote Run Lead is a non-profit training powerhouse that is focusing on improving women’s representation in America’s state houses. Vote Run Lead, founded by Erin Vilardi, formerly of The White House Project, seeks to unleash the political power of women as voters, candidates and leaders to create an equitable democracy. Vote Run Lead has trained more than 55,000 women to run for office and has seen an unprecedented number of women signing up to be trained in the past several years. To learn more, visit voterunlead.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and/or Instagram @VoteRunLead.
*Note: Avalanche Insights surveys use a combination of closed-ended and open-ended questions, using proprietary technology to code and quantify themes in qualitative data. Avalanche creates segments of ‘Strong’ and ‘Soft’ vote choice groups based on whether respondents say they ‘strongly supported’ or had ‘mixed feelings’ about the candidate they say they voted for in 2020, and has found these groups more predictive of attitudes and beliefs than party identification.
