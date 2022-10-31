Single Cell Analysis Market Growth Steady at 17.8+% CAGR to Reach US$ $13.62 Bn by 2031

Single Cell Analysis Market Growth, research

Increase in demand for single cell analysis is anticipated to increase globally during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Technological advancement in single cell analysis, increase in R&D in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry along with growth in stem cell research, and rise in focus on personalized medicines fuel the growth of the single cell analysis market. "

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Single Cell Analysis Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Techniques (Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, Others), By End User (Academic and Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others), By Application (Oncology, Immunology, Neurology, Stem cell, Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global single cell analysis industry was estimated at $2.64 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $13.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Danaher Corporation

Becton

Merck KGAA

QIAGEN N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BGI Genomics Co.Ltd.

Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Sartorius AG

Takara Holdingsinc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

10x Genomics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Berkley Light INC.

Dolomite Bio

Standard Biotools

Diasorin Group

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The global single cell analysis market is on the rise, driven by increasing demand for single cell analysis and high-end technological advancements. Coupled with surge in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the market is expected to grow even further. Increase in focus on personalized medicines and growing prevalence of cancer are some of the factors that have contributed to the growth of the market.However, high cost of single cell analysis products is a major restraint that is hindering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, high growth potential of single cell sequencing is projected to pave the way for lucrative growth opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 2031:

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global single cell analysis market is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2031. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, with around two-thirds of the total market share in 2021. This is due to the high usability of products, frequent purchase of reagents, increase in prevalence of target diseases, and constant need for consumables required for assay.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭:

The global single cell analysis market is expected to reach USD 9.31 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2021-2031). By application, the oncology segment garnered more than one-third of the market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The fact that single cell analysis has proven to be highly effective for prior diagnostics of cancer cells drives the segment growth. The neurology segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders.In terms of region, North America held a dominant position in the global single cell analysis market in 2020 with a share of around 40%. This can be attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and government support for R&D activities in this region. Additionally, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for personalized medicine are also some of the key factors driving market growth in North America.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2021:

Based on location, North the united states held the primary percentage in 2021, generating almost half of the worldwide unmarried mobile evaluation marketplace. Upward thrust inside the properly-established healthcare device, surge in range of geriatric patients, and supportive compensation policies in the healthcare gadget propel the marketplace boom. Europe, then again, might garner the quickest CAGR of 21.6% with the aid of 2031. Growth in incidences of most cancers and a spike in government funding for unmarried mobile analysis studies gas the marketplace increase. The other provinces analyzed throughout the record include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

