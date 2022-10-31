Gluten-free Bakery Products Market All Set to Exceed the US$5.8 Bn Mark by 2026 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research
Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market to Register a CAGR of 11.9% Over the Forecast Period of 2021 and 2026
/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between 2021 and 2026, worldwide sales of gluten-free battery products will most likely see 11.9% growth. The dramatically evolving consumer perception about gluten consumption in routine diet predominantly drives global gluten-free bakery products market. Increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance, as well as a growing number of cases of celiac disease are likely to remain responsible for the gluten-friendly trend, in turn heightening the scope of growth for gluten-free bakery products market. While retail industry will continue to be the largest revenue contributor, Europe will remain the prime market, says a newly released report by Fairfield Market Research. The report estimates global gluten-free bakery products market revenue to jump from nearly US$3.3 Bn recorded in 2021 to over US$5.8 Bn by the end of 2026. Rising obesity cases remains a strong factor encouraging a sizeable consumer population to turn to healthier diet alternatives such as the gluten-friendly range. With more consumers seeking healthier dietary alternatives irrespective of any clinical reason, the growth of gluten-free bakery products market will continue to be on an uptrend, suggests the report.
Key Research Insights
- Gluten-free bakery products market is likely to experience more than 1.7x expansion between 2021 and 2026
- Biscuits and cookies remain the fastest growing market segment, estimated to rise at more than 13% CAGR through 2026 end
- Sales through supermarkets and hypermarkets dominant, likely to see around 10.4% growth by the end of forecast year
Insights into Segmental Analysis
Sales of dry and easy products that complement on-the-go consumption trend will remain on an upswing throughout the period of forecast. The report finds that among the key categories. i.e., breads, pizzas, biscuits, tortillas, cookies, cakes, muffins, and crackers, the gluten-free bakery products market will continue to see dominant sales of cookies, and biscuits. The segment is expected to exhibit a robust rate of growth in sales at over 13% during 2021 – 2026, projects the report. Frequent debuts of a range of flour alternatives in bakery will further complement this dominance. The report further attributes the same to widespread availability of gluten-free cookies and biscuits across retail, and the relatively competitive costs. On the other hand, with organic products recently gaining ground in the gluten-free space, will discover a significant incremental opportunity through the end of forecast year 2026. In terms of sales channel, retail will continue to provide the strongest fertile ground to global gluten-free bakery products market. With the boom around health foods growing denser, the supermarket/hypermarket segment in the market will possibly exhibit more than 10% CAGR through 2026 end.
Key Report Highlights
- Rising popularity of organic products across F&B will push the organic segment to achieve a notable incremental opportunity worth US$859.5 Mn during 2021 – 2026
- The market will largely benefit from the expanding shelf space for gluten-free across retail, as well as the growing inclusion on the menus of restaurants, and cafés
- As brands increasingly seek reduced reliance on conventional enzymes, gums, and other ingredients like pre-gel starches for obtaining the desired flavour, and texture in baked products, demand for gluten-free bakery products will remain on an uptrend
- Innovative introductions in gluten-free line-ups with added nutrition further uphold the growing attractiveness of gluten-free bakery products market
Insights into Regional Analysis
Irrespective of any clinical conditions like gluten intolerance, or celiac disease, over a third of the Americans consider gluten-free foods as a better, healthier dietary choice for their families. With rapid mainstreaming of gluten-free across the US, gluten-free bakery products market is expected to continue reflecting strong presence across the US, in turn North America. Led by the US, North America will thus retain the top position in gluten-free bakery products market throughout the forecast period. On the other side, the key European nations will remain the prime territory for bakery, which continues to uphold Europe’s position as the highest-potential market for gluten-free bakery products. Europe has been projected to demonstrate more than 11% growth during the period of assessment.
Key Competitors in Gluten-free Bakery Products Market
Bob’s Red Mill, General Mills, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Dr. Schär, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Golden West Specialty Foods, Boulder Brands, Inc.
REPORT SCOPE
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021 - 2026
|Market Size in 2021
|US$3.3 Bn
|Estimated Market Size in 2026
|US$5.8 Bn
|CAGR
|11.9
|%
|Key Players
|Bob’s Red Mill, General Mills, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Dr. Schär, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Golden West Specialty Foods, Boulder Brands, Inc.
Market Segmentation
Product Type Coverage
- Bread
- Cakes, Pastries & Muffins
- Biscuits & Cookies
- Others
Nature Coverage
- Conventional
- Organic
Sales Channel Coverage
- Supermarket/ Hypermarket
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Specialty Stores
Geographical Coverage
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Leading Companies
- Pladis Global
- Conagra, Inc.
- Rudi’s Bakery
- NAIRN'S OATCAKES LIMITED
- Barilla Group
- Mondelez International
- Dr. Schär AG / SPA
- Associated British Foods plc
- Kinnikinnick Foods Inc.
- ALDI
Report Inclusions
- Market Estimates and Forecast
- Market Dynamics
- Industry Trends
- Competition Landscape
- Product Type-wise Analysis
- Nature-wise Analysis
- Sales Channel-wise Analysis
- Region-wise Analysis
- Country-wise Analysis
- Key Trends Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
