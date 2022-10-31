Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 15 Acres of Land in Stanwood, Washington for $4,590,000

HCDI continues to expand multi-family pipeline with potential 175-200 unit garden-style apartment site in North Seattle commuter job market

/EIN News/ -- TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it has executed a letter of intent for the acquisition of 15 acres in Stanwood, Washington for $4,590,000.

Located 53 miles north of Seattle in Snohomish County, the Stanwood site is ideally suited for garden-style apartments. The property is conveniently located with easy access to the I-5 corridor, retail services, and approximately 20 minutes from the Cascade Industrial Center, a 4,000-acre manufacturing and industrial zone that is anticipated to add an additional 20,000 family-wage jobs over the next decade . Commencement of construction on the multi-family project is estimated to begin in the first quarter of 2024 following the completion of entitlements.



“We are excited for the opportunity to extend our Western Washington footprint and build our first multi-family project in Snohomish County. The accessibility to the I-5 corridor combined with a one-hour drive to Seattle provides two key metrics for a successful project,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

