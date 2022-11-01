Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,316 in the last 365 days.

HIP Video Promo presents: daFinchi premieres "Go For Mine" music video on The Hype Magazine

daFinchi is an accomplished attorney, loving father - and rapper. "Go For Mine" lays out a persuasive argument for his seemingly disparate life interests.

BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HYPE MAGAZINE | Premiere | daFinchi ‘Go For Mine’ (Video)

Now presenting Mr. Peter Finch, Esquire: accomplished attorney, loving father, and prodigious… rapper?

Before writing this man off for having taken the bar exam, examine his bars. The pride of Bridgeport, CT, Mr. Finch – better known on the streets as daFinchi – doesn’t need your approval. This lyrical lawyer lets his lines speak for him. Delivered with spite and might, the unconventional MC lets us know with every word that he is damned for real about this. Sure, he’s got degrees, but they’re just a means to the end of spitting his truth. College dropout or Juris Doctor—well, a hustle is a hustle. Currently, daFinchi is releasing a string of singles and music videos to entertain and educate his burgeoning social following on what hip-hop means in a post-grad world.

In his newest single, “Go For Mine,” daFinchi lays out a persuasive opening argument for his seemingly disparate life interests. Over a dreamlike whirr of synths and pulsating percussion, the barrister explains how the grind of law school fueled his creative grit. Everybody suffers in their own way – but only a few make something of it. With nods to songs by Ye and grumbles reminiscent of Post Malone, daFinchi subtly and skillfully equates himself among the gods without sacrificing or denying his roots. Whether you like it or not, he’s here – and by being who he is, he’s fulfilling the ultimate goal of an MC: to speak the truth.

In the music video for “Go For Mine,” daFinchi charms us with his signature self-deprecating humor. Cut to cut, the film alternates between the two sides of his life: one moment flashing his watch, the next holding his daughter. From posing on a magazine cover to showing off the degrees in his office, the scenes combine to portray a man who has it all. Braggadocious and brash as it is, we somehow end up endeared to the bad boy from Bridgeport. That’s just the truth.

More daFinchi on HIP Video Promo
More daFinchi on his website

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
email us here

You just read:

HIP Video Promo presents: daFinchi premieres "Go For Mine" music video on The Hype Magazine

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.