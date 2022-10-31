Docket Number: FDA-2022-D-0563 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prepared this guidance in accordance with section 212 of the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act (Public Law 104-121). It is intended to help small entity establishments that manufacture human cells, tissues, or cellular or tissue-based products (HCT/Ps) better understand the comprehensive regulatory framework for HCT/Ps, set forth in Title 21 of the Code of Federal Regulations, part 1271 (21 CFR 1271). Section 21 CFR 1271.3 provides definitions for important terms used in 21 CFR 1271.

This guidance document supersedes the guidance of the same title dated August 2007.

Submit Comments You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5)) If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to: Dockets Management

Food and Drug Administration

5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061

Rockville, MD 20852 All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2022-D-0563.

Questions?