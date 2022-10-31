United Health Products Provides Update on FDA PMA Application

/EIN News/ -- Mesquite, NV, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK: UEEC), (UHP) today provided an update on the company’s FDA Premarket Approval application and financial reporting calendar.



As previously disclosed in its press release of September 6th, UHP continues to assemble required documentation and test its manufacturing process to complete its FDA application for Class III Premarket Approval of its hemostatic gauze product. UHP, in collaboration with its contract manufacturing partner, have produced rolls of test product and are currently performing physical and chemical evaluations. Concurrently, UHP is completing its audit and assessment of the partner’s manufacturing operation to confirm adherence to FDA requirements. The company expects to complete these tasks and work with its FDA consultant to draft and submit a revised application that is fully responsive to the Administration’s earlier comments, prior to November 22nd. There can be no assurance that the company’s PMA application will be approved.

Separately, UHP expects to file its financial report for the third quarter of 2022 on Form 10-Q no later than November 14th. The report will show that the company generated modest commercial revenue for the first time since 2019, reflecting its reengagement with customers in the U.S. 510k market as well in certain international markets.

About United Health Products -- UHP develops, manufactures and markets HemoStyp™, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP currently offers a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and emergency medicine markets, and is focused on gaining approval to access the human surgical market.

For more information on UHP visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com or contact the company at info@unitedhealthproductsinc.com.

The company can also be reached by phone or text message at 475.755.1005.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.