Global Hemp Tea Market Anticipated to Garner $392,802.0 Million, Growing with 22.1% CAGR in the 2022–2031 Timeframe [280-Pages] | Conclusion by Research Dive

The global hemp tea market is predicted to witness remarkable growth in the forecast period, 2022–2031. The increasing adoption of hemp tea due to its various health benefits is boosting the growth of the market. The online/direct-to-consumer sub-segment is estimated to dominate the market. The Asia-Pacific market is predicted to be at the pole position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global hemp tea market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $392,802.0 million and grow with a CAGR of 22.1% in the estimated period, 2022–2031. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the global market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Hemp Tea Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global hemp tea market. During the pandemic, the government of various nations executed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Therefore, several transportation activities, industrial processes, and supply chains in the hemp tea industry were disturbed. This greatly affected the demand and supply of hemp tea during the pandemic crisis, consequently hindering the market growth.

Access an Exclusive PDF Sample of Hemp Tea Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Factors Impacting the Hemp Tea Market Growth

The prime factor boosting the growth of the global hemp tea market is the rising popularity of hemp tea owing to its various benefits, such as reduced anxiety, body weight control, and reduced depression. Moreover, the growing launch of novel products and flavors in hemp tea by manufacturers is expected to open doors to lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the implementation of stringent rules and regulations on the commercial use of hemp tea is anticipated to hamper the market’s growth.

The report segments the global hemp tea market into distribution channel and region.

Online/Direct-To-Consumer Sub-Segment to Observe Dominant Growth

The online/direct-to-consumer sub-segment of the distribution channel segment is expected to experience leading growth in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising preference of consumers to shop through online shopping sites as they offer ease and convenience, give several offers and discounts, and provide a wide range of products to choose from.

Specific Requirements on the post COVID-19 Impact on Hemp Tea Market? Ask an Analyst

Asia-Pacific Region to Perceive Speedy Growth

The report analyzes the global hemp tea market across several regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to observe accelerated growth in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the relaxation of rules on the commercial use of hemp tea and growing launch of novel hemp tea products in this region.

Top Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global hemp tea market including

Traditional Medicinals Buddha Tea Its Hemp Clipper Tea Colorado Harvest Company Tranquility Tea Company Cannabiniers Willie’s Remedy The Tea Can Company Specialty Teas Neo Australia

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in April 2021, Ecotone UK, a multinational food company, expanded its product range of Clipper Teas with the brand’s first range of organic hemp infusions to offer consumers a relaxing and unwinding experience.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

Triangulate data of Hemp Tea Market as per your Format and Definition & Avail 10%OFF

More about Hemp Tea Market:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521