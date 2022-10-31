PolarSeal Announces Launch of Their New Innovative Order-Tracking Platform for the Medical Device Industry

PolarSeal Tapes and Conversions, a leading medical converting specialist, has announced its new order-tracking system for the medical device industry.

LONDON, England, Oct. 31, 2022 -- In an effort to improve service and communication within the medical device industry, PolarSeal has developed an innovative order-tracking platform for medical device companies looking to streamline operations and increase efficiency.

PolarSeal's new order-tracking platform allows customers to track the progress of their orders with greater accuracy and convenience. Customers can now view real-time updates through a secure online portal, ensuring that they always have access to the most current information. This convenient platform provides an efficient way for customers to keep track of their orders and maintain communication from anywhere in the world.

Investment in technology and digitalisation is a key focus at PolarSeal, as the company continues to find solutions for their customers. Implementation of such bespoke built platforms have a positive effect on the way medical converters like PolarSeal look to reduce the time to completion of an order through the use of automation.

PolarSeal's custom-built digital platform aims to simplify the complex ordering and project management process of flexible material conversion and medical device contract manufacturing.

PolarSeal's Marketing & Strategic Partnerships Manager, Shaun Kemp, states:

"The implementation of digital technology has played an integral role in the development and growth for most businesses today. At PolarSeal, we have invested heavily in custom-built software to raise the bar when providing medical device companies with the service and transparency required for the converting and contract manufacturing industry.

"We hope this platform sheds light on the importance of automation no matter the industry you are in, and we encourage the market to innovate."

PolarSeal's new medical device order-tracking platform's features include:

Notifications and order updates

Account overview

Historical order records

Real-time visual timeline tracking of orders

Component lists and

Communication features

This innovative system will allow for improved organisation and communication and a reduction in manual processes for medical device companies. With this new system, PolarSeal looks to revolutionise the way business is conducted within the medical device industry.

About PolarSeal

PolarSeal is a medical converting specialist using state-of-the-art processes to collaborate with the global medical and healthcare market. PolarSeal's in-house capabilities provide complete end-to-end solutions for the co-development of medical and healthcare components, contract manufacturing and combining materials and components for complex and innovative medical device systems for the broader healthcare market.

State-of-the-art, custom-built machinery and ISO7 cleanroom facilities with ISO13485 accreditations, FDA audited and registered, ensure PolarSeal can design, develop and provide a full end-to-end solution for medical and personal healthcare device companies at any stage of the process from design through to delivery.

Additional information about PolarSeal Tapes and Conversions Ltd is accessible at https://www.polarseal.net/contact-us/.



