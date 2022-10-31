The Luxury Pergola Makes High-End Motorized Pergolas Accessible to All Homeowners

Popular motorized patio cover is offered at an affordable price to homeowners wanting a roof that opens and closes.

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designed by lifelong contractors with a combined 40+ years in design and construction, the Elmore family created The Luxury Pergola with a mission to offer durable patio covers at affordable prices.

With its direct-to-consumer model, the brand's innovative approach offers a premium way to cover your patio with a roof that opens and closes to keep out the rain or to provide shade. Designed to last a lifetime, it's made of durable, electrostatically powder-coated, aerospace-grade aluminum, capable of handling up to 160 mph wind speeds or 4,000 lbs of snow, whether the louvers are open or closed. Years of development have made the system easy to install, and production efficiencies keep the product affordable for most homeowners.

Co-founder Stacy Elmore commented, "When we were raising our kids, we would've loved a covered area to enjoy with them, but all the options at the time were too expensive, required yearly maintenance, or rotted over time. Our motorized louvered pergola provides protection from sun and rain at a price point that's within reach for most families. Our customers can experience the same luxury outdoor living at a more budget-friendly price."

Designed, extruded, cut, and machined in the USA, The Luxury Pergola doesn't offer a lower price by sacrificing quality. Compare this motorized pergola to any other more expensive competitor, and you'll find it's just as strong. The Luxury Pergola also offers trim packages not available anywhere else. Stacy comments, "It was important to our family to keep it Made in the USA. At a time when quality can depend on where the parts are sourced, we're steadfast in our belief that the best products in the world are made in America."

Because customers save money on the material and install it themselves, homeowners will enjoy a higher return on their investment due to the quality and price of this pergola. The easy-to-follow video and written installation guides make construction as quick as a few hours. With a variety of finish colors and trim packages to choose from, The Luxury Pergola offers the best value pergola on the market. For more information or to place an order, visit www.theluxurypergola.com.

With shipping available to the Contiguous United States, The Luxury Pergola is creating outdoor living spaces that make your neighbor jealous.

About The Luxury Pergola:

The Luxury Pergola is an online motorized pergola brand focused on offering high-quality aluminum pergolas at affordable prices. The Luxury Pergola is Made in the USA and designed by the Elmore family. The powder coat finish has the highest durability available: AAMA2605. The Luxury Pergola uses the highest quality polymers in the construction of their whisper-quiet end caps, allowing for smooth, nearly noiseless operation of the pergola. Learn more at theluxurypergola.com.

Image 1: The Luxury Pergola





With its direct-to-consumer model, the brand's innovative approach offers a premium way to cover your patio with a roof that opens and closes to keep out the rain or to provide shade.









