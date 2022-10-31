Dolman Law Group Representing Clients With a Uterine Cancer Diagnosis After Using Certain Chemical Hair Relaxers or Straighteners

New study released by the National Institute of Health found that women who use hair straightening chemicals are 2.5 times more likely to develop uterine cancer. The Dolman Law Group is investigating claims on a national basis.

The Journal of the National Cancer Institute published a study on Oct. 17, 2022, studying a potential causal link between the use of chemical hair straighteners and a subsequent diagnosis of uterine cancer. Researchers followed 33,497 women over an 11 year period with 378 individuals diagnosed with uterine cancer.

Researchers found women who self reported frequently use of chemical hair straightening products (defined as at least four times a year), were slightly over 2.5 times more likely to develop uterine cancer as compared with women who have not used such products. This is the first long-term epidemiological study concerning the link between using hair straightening chemicals and a diagnosis of uterine cancer.

Over 60% of all women participating in this study, self identify as black women. Keep in mind this study did not find the relationship between hair straightener use and incidence of uterine cancer differed by race. However, "because Black women use hair straightening or relaxer products more frequently and tend to initiate use at earlier ages than other races and ethnicities, these findings may be even more relevant for them," said Che-Jung Chang, Ph.D., a co-author of this study.

Uterine cancer is the single most common cancer of the female reproductive system and begins in the endometrium, a lay of tissue that lines the uterus or womb. Approximately 66,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with uterine cancer every year. Over 80% of uterine cancer cases are diagnosed in women 55 years and older. However, endometrial cancer is becoming more common among younger women. Endometrial cancer found in its early stage can often be treated successfully.

Anyone who believes using hair straightener contributed to their diagnosis of uterine cancer is encouraged to contact Dolman Law Group immediately at: 866-458-3265 for a free consultation and case review.

