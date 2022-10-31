Dream Catcher Foundation Hosts Online Charity Art Exhibition & Auction Supported by Indigenous Celebrities

Peace Love Art: Indigenous Collective -- Supporting Indigenous Contemporary Artists and Causes Throughout the U.S. and Canada

/EIN News/ -- THONOTOSASSA, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Catcher Foundation (https://www.dreamcatcherfdn.org) is hosting the first annual Peace Love Art: Indigenous Collective - an online charity art exhibition and auction from Nov. 1 through 20, 2022. Over 110 contemporary Native American and First Nations artists throughout North America will display and auction 225 works including paintings, drawings, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, beadwork, fashion, and more. The event launches Nov. 1, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST and bidding will be open until Nov. 20, 2022 at 10 p.m. EST. The link to the event is https://PeaceLoveArt.givesmart.com.

"We are excited to showcase and support Native and Indigenous artists and charities that are on the front line of causes that are important to Indigenous communities," said professional cyclist and Dream Catcher Foundation co-founder Shayna Powless (Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin). Shayna's fiancée and co-founder, Buffalo Bills Defensive Lineman Eli Ankou (Ojibwe - Dokis First Nation, Ottawa) added "Our foundation started as a way to impact and inspire Indigenous communities and youth through sports, but over the past year we expanded our platform to support other causes that are critical to Indigenous peoples."

Eli and Shayna recruited other well-known Native American and First Nations celebrities and leaders to expand the Dream Catcher Foundation's platform and reach. The "Dream Catcher Council" was created and includes actress/model Ashley Callingbull (Cree First Nations), actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk (Cree), MLB Pitcher Brandon Bailey (Chickasaw), singer/actor Brooke Simpson (Haliwa-Saponi), musician Cody Coyote (Ojibwe), actor Eugene Brave Rock (Kainai Nation Blackfoot), professional volleyball player Lauren Schad (Cheyenne River Sioux), professional lacrosse player Lyle Thompson (Onondaga Nation), professional basketball player Michael Linklater (Nehiyaw/Cree), pro cyclist Neilson Powless (Cherokee & Oneida), and storyteller Sarain Fox (Anishinaabe from Batchawana First Nation).

Eugene Brave Rock, best known for his starring role as "The Chief" in Wonder Woman is not only passionate about Indigenous art, but recognizes there are many worthy causes that are critical to Native communities, including his own passion for preserving Indigenous languages through the Oki Language Project. "Native and First Nation artists do such a great job reinforcing and preserving the culture of our various peoples" said Gene. "This event not only helps share the amazing work of talented artists, but the proceeds from any sales are shared equally among the artists and charities, including Dream Catcher Foundation, Oki Language Project, and others."

Dream Catcher Foundation (www.dreamcatcherfdn.org) operates under A+C Foundation (Athletes/Artists + Causes), a 501(c)(3) public charity.

