Endeavor Bank Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

Business owners Jillian Murrish and Bryan Min join community bank’s board of directors

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bank (“Bank”) (OTC Pink: EDVR) has added Jillian Murrish and Bryan Min to its board of directors. Each bringing a great deal of unique experience and expertise as founders and CEOs of successful businesses, both new board members will join the Bank’s team of eight other business executives who guide the vision and trajectory of Endeavor Bank’s consultative banking model.



“It’s a pleasure to welcome Jillian and Bryan to our board of directors,” said Endeavor CEO, Dan Yates. “Their unique experiences as business owners will serve as great groundwork for their engagement and participation in the continued development of our consultative banking model.”

Endeavor Bank’s other board members include Matt Rattner, Julie Dubick, James Ledwith, Lorne Polger, Vickie Turner and Christopher Woolley, as well as Yates and Endeavor Bank President, Steve Sefton.

Sefton added, “Our board members are successful people because they are doers. We know Bryan and Jillian will bring relevant and intelligent ideas to our team.”

Murrish is a co-founder and CEO of Pier Asset Management, an investment firm best known for its expertise in alternative credit, where she leads strategic direction for the firm, plays a key role on the Investment Committee and manages fund capital raising. Previously, Murrish served as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets at Patch of Land, where she built one of the first institutional mortgage sale programs in the real estate marketplace lending industry; secured $750 million in loan purchase commitments; managed the firm’s warehouse funding; and led equity capitalization efforts.

Prior to her time in marketplace lending, Murrish worked with technology clients in the Capital Markets group at a leading middle market investment bank. She is a graduate of the Loyola Marymount University Honors Program and has a B.S. in Accounting and a B.B.A. in Finance.

After immigrating to the U.S., Min became a qualified naval nuclear engineer and U.S. Navy veteran and a well-respected leader for his entrepreneurial vision, community activism and patriotism. After serving our nation for 12 years on active and reserve duty in the nuclear submarine force, Min founded and became CEO of Epsilon Systems, a company that provides engineering, life cycle management, software development and innovative products to advance national security, intelligence, nuclear and environmental interests. Since opening in 1998, Epsilon has grown and expanded to more than 20 locations and over 1,000 employees.

Min also founded the ESSential Foundation, which supports microfinance, athletics and educational organizations to improve and expand sustainable, affordable, Christian-centered education and social entrepreneurship ventures in the developing world. His passion for community, business, education and politics has also driven him to serve on a wide range of boards for businesses, churches, universities, municipalities and various NGOs. Min is a graduate of University of Southern California, where he received his undergraduate degree in engineering while training as a Midshipman in the NROTC program. He also received his master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master in Public Administration (MPA) degree from Harvard University.

About Endeavor Bank

Endeavor Bank is primarily owned and operated by San Diegans for San Diego businesses and their owners. The Bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in the San Diego metropolitan marketplace and its surrounding areas.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad and La Mesa. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the Bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits.

Visit www.bankendeavor.com for more information.

EDVR Shareholders

With many of our shareholders transferring their EDVR shares to their brokerage companies, along with ongoing trading taking place, the Bank may not have the most current shareholder contact information. If you are an EDVR shareholder and would like to receive information via a more timely method, please complete the Shareholder Communication Preference Form on our website: https://www.bankendeavor.com/investor-relations so we can keep you updated on EDVR news, and invite you to various shareholder networking events throughout the year.

