Recognizing Kristine Lampert and Christine Scott, OneDigital Executive Benefits Team

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Women in Business Month and an ideal time to recognize and honor the skills, strengths, passion and compassion of two women who are valued members of the Executive Benefits Team at OneDigital. Senior Vice President - Retirement Kristine Kopsiaftis Lampert and Vice President - Retirement Christine Graves Scott serve the executive benefits needs of public or private companies, helping position their clients to attract and retain key talent through the use of purposefully designed benefit and reward strategies.



Kristine Lampert holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6, 63 and 65, is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) and holds a Master of Science in Taxation and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Bentley University. Her expertise includes best practices in plan design, asset management, plan financing efficiencies and value generation.

Kristine’s nationwide clientele includes both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Although she and her husband are longtime residents of Delray Beach, Florida, Kristine, a native of Massachusetts, remains a diehard New England Patriots fan.

“Thoughtful business planning and optimizing the use of insurance products,” said Kristine, “can change the lives and futures of families. At the same time, it can be beneficial for companies, stabilizing their leadership teams without creating a drain on the organization’s resources.”

Christine Scott holds a FINRA Series 6, is a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®), holds a Florida 2-15 Health & Life (Including Annuities & Variable Contracts) license and is currently working toward Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) certification and a National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) nonqualified plan advisor (NQPA) designation. She earned a Master of Science in Education at Old Dominion University and a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from James Madison University. Christine and her husband reside in Maitland, Florida, with their two very active sons.

Christine said, “I am excited when I see women move into executive benefits services. Women bring a distinctive perspective into their roles in serving the needs and objectives of female executives, women in corporate leadership roles who, at the same time, are frequently serving in their communities, raising children, nurturing families and perhaps even caring for aging parents.”

Kristine Lampert and Christine Scott distinguish themselves in the field of deferred compensation and executive benefits through their thorough, creative and thoughtful benefit plan design that supports the goals of both plan participants and plan providers. In a career field long dominated by their male counterparts, they have earned their success and are paving paths for other women in the industry. To learn more about nonqualified deferred compensation, contact any member of the NQDC team. For weekly insights about deferred compensation and other executive benefits strategies, follow Deferred Compensation News .

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience, and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing, and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained directly from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI and LSF/LSA are non- affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF/LSA are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

Lion Street Advisors // Lion Street Financial

Contact: Steve Broadbent 770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08d05fde-e2bf-4ebc-b6ad-de33e8c5a284