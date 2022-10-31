Nicolas Loebel Recognized with Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ -- NANCY, France, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Dr. Nicolas Loebel, President and Chief Technology officer of Ondine Biomedical Inc., is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the significant career contributions of Dr. Loebel which greatly advanced the newly emerging field of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy (APDT).



Dr. Loebel’s extensive PDT experience spans over 20 years yielding significant advancements of both the science and clinical translation of APDT. Through the development and commercialization of numerous first-of-kind APDT based medical devices that treat and prevent multidrug resistance infections, Dr. Loebel has been a leading force in the success of PDT translation from bench to field, demonstrating safety and efficacy benefits to patients, and significant cost savings to healthcare systems.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.

