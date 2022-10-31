David Kessel Recognized with Gold Medal Award by the International Photodynamic Association

/EIN News/ -- NANCY, France, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that David Kessel, Professor Emeritus of Wayne State University’s Department of Pharmacology, is the recipient of the Gold Medal Award. The Gold Medal Award recognizes the significant career contributions of Dr. Kessel which greatly advanced the newly emerging field of photodynamic therapy (PDT).



Dr. David Kessel is a recognized pioneer in the field of Photobiology and a long-standing, major contributor to several photobiology-based communities including the International Photodynamic Association. Dr. Kessel’s career research work in PDT spans over 4 decades. His work and commitment to the field of PDT has enabled significant contributions directly and indirectly through the outcomes of the research and through the many people he has inspired and mentored over the years. With over 478 publications and 33,000 citations, Dr Kessel has made significant and lasting contributions to PDT.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.