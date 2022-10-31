Pre-press for Packaging Market Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2031 | Industry, Revenue & Trends Analysis

Pre-press for Packaging Industry

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Pre-press for Packaging Market," The pre-press for packaging market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. Pre-press is a printing industry term for the activities that occur after a commercial printer receives an order and a corresponding graphics file from a client or graphic designer, however before any actual printing takes place.

The global pre-press for packaging market growth is anticipated due to factors such as advertising and product development which is the process of delivering new good or item to the market or improving the existing products for increasing sales. This requires effective packaging design that could add value to the newly designed or modified products and helps in setting it apart from the competition. This is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

In addition, effective advertising through packaging design helps in increasing sales of the products that demands for effective packaging module. Customers are drawn to packaging that provides quick access to product information. For instance, as per the statistics, packaging influences more than 80% of in-store purchases. A product travels hundreds of thousands of miles before reaching its customers. It gets delivered through highways, rails, rivers, or air. Distinct forms of transportation require different packaging and protection for the commodities. Hence, this is turn is drives the growth of the market.

The global pre-press for packaging market witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to the rise in demand for compact and lightweight packaging in various sectors such as foods & beverages and pharmaceuticals. A number of players have expanded their business globally, owing to an increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, and developed product portfolios. This is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global pre-press for packaging industry.

However, innovation in packaging materials, techniques, and new machinery are factors that limit the growth of the market. Customers' demand for eco-friendly packaging material is growing. In addition, the demand for upgraded or innovative packaging design is changing. Hence, this is impeding small-scale industries to afford newer systems for packaging designs that lead to wastage of older systems. Thus, this in turn hampers the growth of the pre-press for packaging market.

In addition, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in logistic and manufacturing activities across the globe, which, in turn, has led to interruption of supply chain, thereby hindering growth of the pre-press for packaging market. However, this situation is expected to improve as government is relaxing norms around the world for resuming business activities.

The growth in e-commerce market is one of the factors that offer new opportunities for pre-press for packaging market. E-commerce is rapidly growing and reaching customers in every corner of the globe. In addition, it is necessitating the usage of durable packaging to keep the product safe until it reaches the customer. In addition, several e-commerce companies have expanded their same-day delivery services for customers in different parts of the world. For instance, in August 2021, Amazon expanded its same-day goods delivery service to new regions in the U.S. In addition, several developing countries, including India and China, are getting access to same-day goods delivery. Thus, these factors boost the adoption of effective pre-packaging processes that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The pre-press for packaging market is segmented into technology, packaging type, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into flexographic printing, digital printing, offset printing and others. On the basis of packaging type, the market is bifurcated into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The end user segment is fragmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electronics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021.

Key findings of the study

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global pre-press for packaging market trends and dynamics.

By technology, the offset printing segment was the largest revenue generator in 2021.

By packaging type, the flexible packaging segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

By end user, the food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2021.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global pre-press for packaging market share during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the global pre-press for packaging market opportunities.

The global pre-press for packaging market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.



