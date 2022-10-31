Navitas Showcases Pure-Play Next-Gen Power Semis at Prestigious Chinese Electronics Conference

Industry-leading GaN and SiC technologies for $22B market presented in keynote, industrial papers and exhibition booth

/EIN News/ -- TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the pure-play, industry leader in next-generation power semiconductors announced its participation in the 2022 China Power Electronics and Energy Conversion Congress & the 25th China Power Supply Society Conference and Exhibition (CPEEC & CPSSC 2022).



Hosted by the China Power Supply Society (CPSS), CPSSC promotes academic and technical exchange in the fields of power electronics, energy conversion and power technology, to promote technical innovation and related industries. With a history of over 40 years, CPSSC is the largest, most prestigious power electronics event in Asia, running from November 4th-7th, 2022.

Gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) are new, advanced technologies that are rapidly replacing legacy silicon chips, with an aggregate market opportunity estimated at over $22 billion per year by 2026. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. Over 50,000,000 GaNFast ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. All of the top 10 mobile phone and laptop companies, including Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, vivo and OPPO are adopting GaNFast ICs, with 9 out of 10 in mass production. Aftermarket suppliers such as Anker, Belkin, Baseus, Amazon, UGREEN, Spigen and many more have also qualified GaNFast technology.

With pioneering GeneSiC technology, Navitas has the broadest portfolio of SiC FETs and diodes, from 650 V to 6.5 kV, and with the industry’s highest efficiency high-temperature, high-speed performance. GeneSiC products address diverse, high-power markets such as EV on-board chargers and traction drive, solar inverters, energy storage, and industrial applications, with customers including BYD, AMG Mercedes, LG Magna, Shinry, Jaguar Land Rover, Inovance, SolarEdge and many more.

At CPSSC, Navitas’ comprehensive product, application and market promotion includes:

Keynote: “Pure-Play, Next-Generation Power Semiconductors: Electrify Our World™”, Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China

Industrial Sessions “GaNSense™ Half-Bridge IC and Applications”, Dong LIN, Sr. Director Application Engineer “GaN Integration Drives Next-Generation Power Systems”, Tony LIU, Sr. Director IC design “GaNFast and GeneSiC: Twin Engines Drive the Future of High-Power Applications”, Minli JIA, Sr. Staff Application Engineer

Exhibition booth (November 5 th -6 th ) Discover pure-play GaNFast and GeneSiC technology, and connect with the experienced Navitas sales and field application teams, with comprehensive support from distribution partners China-debut products include GaNSense half-bridge power ICs and the first Navitas presentation of GeneSiC MOSFETs and diodes Meet and take a selfie with “Gallie and Nitro”, the high-energy GaN Twins.

Navitas’ three System Design Centers – for mobile, data center, and EV - assist customers to maximize GaN and SiC performance advantages, including high-frequency magnetics design, advanced power packaging and modules, plus thermal optimization to create higher power density, higher efficiency, and lower system-cost power electronics systems with high reliability and short time-to-market. Platform hardware reviews include:

Mobile – ultra-fast charger examples for 0-100% charging in less than 10 minutes, and USB PD 3.1 designs up to 240 W, with PCBA power density over 2.7 W/cc

Data Center – featuring “Platinum Plus” 2.7 kW AC-DC designs, with 2x the power density of legacy silicon systems

EV – 400 V and 800 V on-board chargers, including new ‘3-in-1’ bi-directional designs for micro-grid back-up operation



“CPSSC is a significant event in the power industry calendar,” said Mr. Zha. “We can’t wait to showcase our latest GaNSense half-bridge ICs and GeneSiC MOSFETs – two great steps toward our mission to 'Electrify Our World'. It’s also a great opportunity for Navitas to discuss our technological and product advantages with peer industry players and the academic world. We are looking forwarding to witnessing the latest advancement of power semiconductor industry in China and around the world, via this great event.”

CPSSC 2022 will take place at Xiamen City, Huli District, Bai Xiang Wu Tong Hotel (厦门·湖里区·佰翔五通酒店), from November 4th – 7th (exhibition 5th – 6th). To meet with Navitas at CPSSC, please contact sales_china@navitassemi.com.

