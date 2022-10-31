Quad M Solutions Announces Application for Dual Listing on Upstream

/EIN News/ -- Garland, TX, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions, Inc. (OTC: MMMM), a staffing company providing modern healthcare solution benefits, today announced that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the next generation trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”).



The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Quad M with the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using the USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in OTC-listed Quad M.

“The proposed dual listing is an excellent way to reach a worldwide audience of potential investors who will have an opportunity to learn about Quad M’s technology platform,our unique offerings in the healthcare solution benefits marketplace, and growth potential. It is also a way to provide greater liquidity and value to our existing and future shareholders,” said Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Quad M.

Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to approval by MERJ. However, as a current OTC issuer Quad M may be eligible for an expedited listing process.

About Quad M Solutions, Inc.

Quad M Solutions, Inc., is a public holding company that offers self-funded health plans, staffing services, HR-human resources, payroll services, retirement, supplemental and workers compensation insurance to small and mid-sized group employers. We strive to provide those employers and individuals the right tools to be able to manage and control all the facets in their healthcare experience and their eventual health outcomes. Prevention, wellness, and cures have become part of our corporate mission to individuals who want to manage and control their short and long-term healthcare needs.

Our self-insured programs are consumer-driven and technology-leveraged and, by itself, self-insurance is affordable, transparent, and responsive to the healthcare and retirement needs of employees who are looking for higher quality benefits, integrated health information and better medical provider access and outcomes.

Company's four subsidiaries, NuAxess 2, Inc., PrimeAxess, Inc., OpenAxess, Inc. and PrimeAxess 2, LLC are important in conveying who we are and what we do.

For additional information, please visit: QuadMSolutions.com and NuAxess.com .

About Upstream.

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange Market (https://merj.exchange/) is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange. Upstream is currently accepting applications to dual list at https://upstream.exchange/GetListed.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.